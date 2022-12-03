Hesperia resident wins 4 Disneyland tickets and Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s daily Christmas giveaway 

Photo by 99.1 KGGI

HESPERIA – Hesperia resident Genysis Bustos won a four pack of tickets and a Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s Hot Days of Christmas giveaway. The Inland Empire based radio station is doing daily giveaways – with the next scheduled giveaway, an Xbox Series S, on Dec. 5.

The daily giveaways will continue until Dec. 9 as the station says they want to end the year with a ‘bang.’ Here are the remaining prizes:

12/05/22 4PM HOUR: Xbox Series S

12/06/22 8AM HOUR: 4-Pack of Tickets to Disneyland

12/07/22 7AM HOUR: iPad 9th Generation

12/08/22 11AM HOUR: 4-Pack of Tickets to Disneyland

12/09/22 5PM HOUR: 65" Big Screen TV

For a chance to win, registration is required. Participants must listen to 99.1 KGGI Monday through Friday at the top of the hour listed for each prize. When a name is called, participants have one hour to call back at (909) 431-5991 and win. If the winner doesn’t call back, that prize moves to the next day and a new name will be drawn for double the prizes.

The giveaway began Monday, November 28th and goes through Friday, December 9th.

Previous prizes included iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, $250 Visa Gift Card, and several 4-Pack of Tickets to Disneyland.

According to the iHeart Radio site “99.1 KGGI is the IE's Hottest Music and your access to win concert tickets, watch videos, and read celebrity gossip.”

The station says they are "always taking care of the I.E. this holiday season with Hot Days of Christmas."

To register visit https://991kggi.iheart.com/promotions/hot-days-of-christmas-win-prizes-each-weekday-1363766/?pname=991kggifm.com&sc=dnsredirect