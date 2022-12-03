Water Leaders application due Dec. 7

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i01k9_0jVziCco00
2019 Water Leader Cheyanne Harris with her mentor, Karla Nemeth, Director of the California Department of Water Resources.Photo byWater Education Foundation

STATEWIDE – The Water Education Foundation’s Water Leaders program, aimed at emerging leaders involved with water, is accepting applications until Dec. 7, for the 2023 class. The program deepens knowledge on water, enhances individual leadership skills and prepares class members to take an active, cooperative approach to decision-making about water resource issues.

According to the website, the Water Education Foundation, is an impartial nonprofit that was founded in 1977. The organization offers educational materials, tours of key watersheds, water news, water leadership training and conferences that bring together diverse voices. 

The Water Leaders program began in 1997 and now has over 400 graduates.

Water Leaders alum Edgar G. Dymally, a Senior Environmental Specialist at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, said his time in the class allowed him to understand the diverse array of interest groups and players in California water. 

“My mentor was then-state Sen. Jim Costa, who was chair of the Senate Ag and Water committee and easily one of the most knowledgeable officials on water in the state. He allowed me to shadow him for a whole day that included him chairing his Senate committee,” said Dymally.

The program is open to those who work for federal or state agencies, local water and irrigation districts or private businesses that are involved in water – whether they are attorneys, engineers, farmers, environmentalists, scientists, planners or communication specialists.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom re-appoints Mojave Water Agency Treasurer Dr. Kimberly Cox to state board

According to the website, acceptance to the ten-month program is extremely competitive. The time commitment for the program is about 15 days over the course of the year, plus time to work on the class project. The 15 days include: 

  • a mandatory class orientation, 
  • shadow day and interview with a mentor, 
  • four workgroup meetings, 
  • two water tours (either two or three days each), 
  • Water Education Foundation’s Water 101 workshop and Water Summit,
  • a final presentation to the Water Education Board of Directors.

There is a $35 application fee. Tuition cost for the 2023 class is $4,500 which includes registration for all four events and tours that are mandatory under the program. It does not include transportation to and from the events or the starting point of water tours. 

Each year, a limited amount of need-based scholarship funding is available.

For more information on the Water Leaders program visit https://www.watereducation.org/post/2023-california-water-leaders-application-package

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# water# mentorship# Water Education Foundation# networking# application

Comments / 0

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
1335 followers

More from The HD Post

Barstow, CA

Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo Bowl

BARSTOW – Worldstrides, an educational travel and experiential learning company, announced that Barstow High School Aztecs marching band was selected to perform at the Alamo Bowl, December 29, in San Antonio Texas. The band will perform during the halftime show during the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies college bowl game.

Read full story
3 comments
Apple Valley, CA

DnD Live Productions partnering with Apple Valley Fire for toy drive

APPLE VALLEY – DnD Live Productions is back again putting the community first with their upcoming Do it Now toy drive and show, Saturday, at Frogee’s. The events promotion company is partnering with Apple Valley Fire Protection District to collect toys for the holidays.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rate

HESPERIA – The Hesperia Unified School District (HUSD) is hiring substitute teachers, until March 1, 2023, for substitute teachers at a $250 daily rate. As California has struggled to find enough substitutes to fill classrooms in recent years, lawmakers have made it easier to become a substitute teacher.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

CalHFA expects to provide granny flat grant to 2,500 homeowners and funding is depleted

STATEWIDE – California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) announced, Monday, that the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Grant Program will be fully committed by December 9, 2022. The program is expected to help 2,500 homeowners add an accessory dwelling unit to their property to help relieve the housing crisis in California.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidays

VICTORVILLE – Horses, Christmas floats and local marching bands playing holiday music made their way through Old Town Victorville, Saturday, for the 75th Annual Victorville Children’s Christmas Parade. The Kiwanis of Victorville puts on the event every year to spread holiday cheer.

Read full story
3 comments
Hesperia, CA

Hesperia resident wins 4 Disneyland tickets and Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s daily Christmas giveaway 

HESPERIA – Hesperia resident Genysis Bustos won a four pack of tickets and a Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s Hot Days of Christmas giveaway. The Inland Empire based radio station is doing daily giveaways – with the next scheduled giveaway, an Xbox Series S, on Dec. 5.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’

INLAND EMPIRE – Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) an independent, nonpartisan research group, released regional results, Dec. 1, from its latest survey Californians and Their Economic Well-Being. The statewide survey found that 88% of respondents living in the Inland Empire are the most likely to be concerned about the availability of well-paying jobs.

Read full story
3 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Growing Peach Trees in the Desert

APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.

Read full story
2 comments
Victorville, CA

High Desert America's Job Center holding hiring event in response to United Furniture Industries mass layoff

VICTORVILLE – High Desert America's Job Center is holding a special Rapid Response hiring event for United Furniture Industries (UFI) employees who were recently laid off from the Victorville distribution center. The hiring event, on December 8, is also open to anyone looking for employment.

Read full story
7 comments

Humane Farming Mentorship applications due Nov. 30

NATIONWIDE – Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) is accepting applications through Nov. 30, for its Humane Farming Mentorship. The program is designed for farmers who wish to raise their animals on pasture using sustainable, humane methods.

Read full story
Barstow, CA

Barstow replacing historic bridge to support $1.5 billion BNSF Railway project

BARSTOW – Barstow is scheduled to break ground, January 2023, on the replacement of the city's historic steel and wooden bridge. The infrastructure development supports BNSF Railway’s $1.5 billion investment to construct a rail facility that will bring more residents to the city.

Read full story
13 comments
Victorville, CA

Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday night

VICTORVILLE – The Mojave Narrows Regional Park is hosting Glow Games, Friday Dec. 2, for the whole family to enjoy competitive and non-competitive glow in the dark games. San Bernardino County Regional Parks is putting on the electric night time event, starting at 6:45 p.m. Park staff will be providing face painting and glow sticks along with the outdoor games.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Home Partners rent to own program may be option to fend off institutional investors

VICTORVILLE – A recent MetLife Investment Management report estimated that institutions own 700,000 single-family rentals in 2022, a number they expect to increase to 7.6 million homes by 2030. As investors continue to limit the supply of homes for purchase, home buyers may need to look to rent to own programs such as Home Partners of America in Victorville and Hesperia as an alternative path to homeownership.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Victorville hosting workshops for $1.9 million available in grants

VICTORVILLE – Victorville will be holding its first technical assistance workshop, Tuesday, Nov. 29, to help nonprofit organizations prepare grants applications. Over $1.9 million is available in funding that will be used to benefit Victorville residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Leifi scores 2 touchdowns to lead AV Rebels to SCJAAF D-1 Super Bowl

APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley (AV) Rebels Running Back Zaiden Leifi scored two touchdowns and the team claimed a 20-6 victory, Saturday, over Corona Chargers Blue. The Jr. Micro team – players ages six to eight, are now headed to the 2022 SCJAAF D-1 Super Bowl, December 10, at Vista Murrieta High School.

Read full story
Lucerne Valley, CA

Sliding on Air: Lucerne Valley’s Blackhawk landslide

LUCERNE VALLEY – The Blackhawk Landslide, a large land mass said to have slid on a cushion of air, has generated curiosity since Ronald Shreve’s 1959 dissertation detailing a series of slides. This prehistoric slide is one of the largest known in North America.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Wellness advocate's essentials oils now selling at Bea’s Natural Store

HESPERIA – Highly potent chemical compounds hidden in roots, seeds, flowers, and bark is how dōTERRA Wellness Advocate Alejandra Castro describes essential oils. Castro, also known as Oilyjandra, is now selling the natural healing alternative at Bea’s Natural Store in Hesperia.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Report says homes near ALDI have highest 5-year price appreciation

HESPERIA – ATTOM, a real estate data analytics firm, published Tuesday, its annual Grocery Store Wars report. The report findings show homes near an ALDI – including the two Hesperia stores, have the highest 5-year price appreciation as compared to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert

HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy