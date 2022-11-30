Humane Farming Mentorship applications due Nov. 30

Photo by Davina Fisher

NATIONWIDE – Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) is accepting applications through Nov. 30, for its Humane Farming Mentorship. The program is designed for farmers who wish to raise their animals on pasture using sustainable, humane methods.

In 2017, FACT received feedback that farmers were struggling to find the support they needed in an agricultural system that focuses on “big ag.” According to FACT, traditional programs often don’t know what to do with the diversified, pasture-based, niche operations like the ones in their farmer network.

FACT found that farmers wanted to connect with other like-minded farmers – those who choose to put their hogs on pasture, allow their poultry the freedom to roam, and rotationally graze their cows. They needed someone to help prevent them from making costly mistakes – a mentor.

The Humane Farming mentorship program is for beginning livestock and poultry farmers seeking personalized guidance from an experienced farmer on business strategies and animal management practices. The phone or email-based program requires a 10-month commitment and starts in February 2023. The program is flexible, and can be tailored to meet individual goals and needs.

The cost to be mentored is $200 although there are a limited number of needs-based partial scholarships available. There is also funding available for farm visits.

Applying does not commit applicants to participating. Once FACT receives the application, they will schedule a time to talk with applicants individually to better understand their goals and preferences.

After that, potential mentor-mentee pairs will meet over an initial phone screening, during which both parties decide on expectations before committing to the program. At that point, if both parties agree to the match, fees will be collected from the mentee and distributed to the mentor.

This program is open to farmers in the United States.

For more information on the FACT Humane Farming Mentorship visit https://www.foodanimalconcernstrust.org/mentorship