Barstow, CA

Barstow replacing historic bridge to support $1.5 billion BNSF Railway project

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3074Oh_0jRS1MZp00
Photo byCity of Barstow

BARSTOW – Barstow is scheduled to break ground, January 2023, on the replacement of the city's historic steel and wooden bridge. The infrastructure development supports BNSF Railway’s $1.5 billion investment to construct a rail facility that will bring more residents to the city. 

Built in 1930 and modified in 1943, the bridge, located on North First Avenue, no longer meets the structural and functional standards needed for the anticipated increase in population. The city closed the bridge indefinitely, earlier this year, due to an accident on it.

"As we gear up for the major BNSF Railway project, which will double our city's population, this bridge replacement marks the beginning of the transformational change to our community," said Barstow City Manager Willie Hopkins. "The bridge has served as the main thoroughfare for schools, hospitals and other services, and the new one will be a mark of improved goods movement as we embark on enhancing our city's infrastructure."

The new bridge will be modernized – constructed out of concrete.

Barstow City Engineering Services Administrator Domingo Gonzales says the sidewalk will be wider on one side for a pedestrian walkway, eight-foot shoulders for bicyclists, and a lookout point for people to view the railroad. Antique lighting will decorate the bridge.

This new bridge – funded through Federal Highway Bridge Program, state funds, Measure I funds, and the City of Barstow, is the first replacement in a series of three bridges slated for renovation. The next two are over the Mojave River and the river's overflow area. Construction of those will start in two to three years.

Hopkins says the bridges are one of several infrastructure changes that will take place in the city prior to BNSF breaking ground on its railway project. 

BNSF plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a state-of-the-art master-planned rail facility in Barstow. The Barstow International Gateway will be an approximately 4,500-acre new rail facility on the west side of Barstow, consisting of a rail yard, intermodal facility and warehouses for transloading freight from international containers to domestic containers. 

RELATED: BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’

The project aims to relieve congestion around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The facility will create 20,000 direct and indirect jobs for Barstow and other High Desert communities. 

"A lot of positive changes are in the works for Barstow, and we are excited to see it all come to fruition over the next several years," said Hopkins.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Barstow# BNSF# bridge replacement# Barstow International Gateway# economic development

Comments / 13

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
1285 followers

More from The HD Post

Hesperia, CA

Hesperia resident wins 4 Disneyland tickets and Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s daily Christmas giveaway 

HESPERIA – Hesperia resident Genysis Bustos won a four pack of tickets and a Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s Hot Days of Christmas giveaway. The Inland Empire based radio station is doing daily giveaways – with the next scheduled giveaway, an Xbox Series S, on Dec. 5.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Water Leaders application due Dec. 7

STATEWIDE – The Water Education Foundation’s Water Leaders program, aimed at emerging leaders involved with water, is accepting applications until Dec. 7, for the 2023 class. The program deepens knowledge on water, enhances individual leadership skills and prepares class members to take an active, cooperative approach to decision-making about water resource issues.

Read full story
California State

Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’

INLAND EMPIRE – Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) an independent, nonpartisan research group, released regional results, Dec. 1, from its latest survey Californians and Their Economic Well-Being. The statewide survey found that 88% of respondents living in the Inland Empire are the most likely to be concerned about the availability of well-paying jobs.

Read full story
3 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Growing Peach Trees in the Desert

APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.

Read full story
1 comments
Victorville, CA

High Desert America's Job Center holding hiring event in response to United Furniture Industries mass layoff

VICTORVILLE – High Desert America's Job Center is holding a special Rapid Response hiring event for United Furniture Industries (UFI) employees who were recently laid off from the Victorville distribution center. The hiring event, on December 8, is also open to anyone looking for employment.

Read full story
7 comments

Humane Farming Mentorship applications due Nov. 30

NATIONWIDE – Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) is accepting applications through Nov. 30, for its Humane Farming Mentorship. The program is designed for farmers who wish to raise their animals on pasture using sustainable, humane methods.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday night

VICTORVILLE – The Mojave Narrows Regional Park is hosting Glow Games, Friday Dec. 2, for the whole family to enjoy competitive and non-competitive glow in the dark games. San Bernardino County Regional Parks is putting on the electric night time event, starting at 6:45 p.m. Park staff will be providing face painting and glow sticks along with the outdoor games.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Home Partners rent to own program may be option to fend off institutional investors

VICTORVILLE – A recent MetLife Investment Management report estimated that institutions own 700,000 single-family rentals in 2022, a number they expect to increase to 7.6 million homes by 2030. As investors continue to limit the supply of homes for purchase, home buyers may need to look to rent to own programs such as Home Partners of America in Victorville and Hesperia as an alternative path to homeownership.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Victorville hosting workshops for $1.9 million available in grants

VICTORVILLE – Victorville will be holding its first technical assistance workshop, Tuesday, Nov. 29, to help nonprofit organizations prepare grants applications. Over $1.9 million is available in funding that will be used to benefit Victorville residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Leifi scores 2 touchdowns to lead AV Rebels to SCJAAF D-1 Super Bowl

APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley (AV) Rebels Running Back Zaiden Leifi scored two touchdowns and the team claimed a 20-6 victory, Saturday, over Corona Chargers Blue. The Jr. Micro team – players ages six to eight, are now headed to the 2022 SCJAAF D-1 Super Bowl, December 10, at Vista Murrieta High School.

Read full story
Lucerne Valley, CA

Sliding on Air: Lucerne Valley’s Blackhawk landslide

LUCERNE VALLEY – The Blackhawk Landslide, a large land mass said to have slid on a cushion of air, has generated curiosity since Ronald Shreve’s 1959 dissertation detailing a series of slides. This prehistoric slide is one of the largest known in North America.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Wellness advocate's essentials oils now selling at Bea’s Natural Store

HESPERIA – Highly potent chemical compounds hidden in roots, seeds, flowers, and bark is how dōTERRA Wellness Advocate Alejandra Castro describes essential oils. Castro, also known as Oilyjandra, is now selling the natural healing alternative at Bea’s Natural Store in Hesperia.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Report says homes near ALDI have highest 5-year price appreciation

HESPERIA – ATTOM, a real estate data analytics firm, published Tuesday, its annual Grocery Store Wars report. The report findings show homes near an ALDI – including the two Hesperia stores, have the highest 5-year price appreciation as compared to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert

HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.

Read full story
6 comments
Victorville, CA

United Furniture Industries ex-employee suing after “unlawful termination” of 2,700 workers

VICTORVILLE – A former United Furniture Industries (UFI) employee is suing the company – with Victorville distribution center, for violating “federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice” of its shutdown to its almost 2,700 employees and truck drivers a few days just before Thanksgiving.

Read full story
6 comments
Barstow, CA

Barstow Community College holiday concerts and other festivities around the High Desert

HIGH DESERT – Barstow High chorus, concert choir and Barstow Community College (BCC) Choir are singing in the holiday season with a series of performances at the BCC Performing Arts Center. The college and event organizers around the High Desert invite residents out to celebrate the holidays with the community.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment

VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Gov. Newsom re-appoints Mojave Water Agency Treasurer Dr. Kimberly Cox to state board

APPLE VALLEY – Governor Newsom re-appointed Mojave Water Agency Board Treasurer Dr. Kimberly Cox, last month, to the Lahontan Regional Quality Control Board. Since 2013, Cox has served on this state board – one of nine regional boards responsible for protecting water quality in California.

Read full story
Apple Valley, CA

AV Rebels headed to semifinals this weekend

APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley (AV) Rebels Jr. Micro team – ages six to eight, are headed to the semi finals championships against Corona this weekend. A win for the team will be the first D-1 SCJAAF Championship for the AV Rebel Jr. Micro team.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy