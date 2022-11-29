Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday night

Photo by Curtis Fisher / Canva

VICTORVILLE – The Mojave Narrows Regional Park is hosting Glow Games, Friday Dec. 2, for the whole family to enjoy competitive and non-competitive glow in the dark games.

San Bernardino County Regional Parks is putting on the electric night time event, starting at 6:45 p.m. Park staff will be providing face painting and glow sticks along with the outdoor games.

Mojave Narrows is a recreational area with plant life, two lakes and over 1,500 species of wildlife. The park, located off Bear Valley Rd, has space and parking to accommodate cookouts, family reunions and overnight group camping.

Situated alongside a dry riverbed, Mojave Narrows offers year-round fishing, a disc golf course, equestrian trails, a playground, climbing rocks area, splash pad and hiking trails.

Photo by Curtis Fisher

Fishing

Visitors can enjoy year-round fishing for Catfish and trout. There is a bait shop and fish cleaning station onsite. Trout is stocked from November to April and Catfish from May to September. The lakes are stocked every Thursday.

Camping

The park offers 31 tent campsites located along the shores of both Horseshoe and Pelican Lakes. There are 38 full RV hookup campsites located near Horseshoe Lake. In addition, six group campsites can accommodate up to 100 people, 40 tents, 40 vehicles, 20 trailers, and 5 pets.

Hiking Trails

A 3.6 mile loop trail that can be used for hiking, horseback riding and nature trips.

Nature Photography

Nature enthusiasts can capture photos of wildlife common to the High Desert that include roadrunners, white-tailed antelope ground squirrels, desert cottontail rabbits, side blotched lizards, Mojave green rattlesnakes, red-shouldered hawks, desert kit foxes and bobcats.

Common plant life includes willow, cottonwood, mulefat, and shrub species creosote, four winged saltbush, cheesebush, rabbitbrush, gray horsebrush and buckwheat.

Activities

Photo by San Bernardino County Regional Parks

In addition to Glow Games, San Bernardino County Regional Parks hosts other activities year around that include wildlife shows and fishing lessons.

The Glow Games takes place Friday, Dec 2, from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Cost of admission is $10 per car and free for campers.

Mojave Narrows Regional Park is located at 18000 Yates Road, Victorville, CA 92392. For more information call 760-245-2226 or email Karen Stevenson at karen.stevenson@parks.sbcounty.gov