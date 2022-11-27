Leifi scores 2 touchdowns to lead AV Rebels to SCJAAF D-1 Super Bowl

Photo by AV Rebels

APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley (AV) Rebels Running Back Zaiden Leifi scored two touchdowns and the team claimed a 20-6 victory, Saturday, over Corona Chargers Blue. The Jr. Micro team – players ages six to eight, are now headed to the 2022 SCJAAF D-1 Super Bowl, December 10, at Vista Murrieta High School.

“As a coach I can speak for my staff, we are more than grateful for these young men and all the hard work they put in to get here,” said AV Rebels Jr. Micro Team Head Coach Dominique Kelly. “Just thankful for them and their parents this year.”

Other game highlights included AV Rebels Running Back Boston Mohatt scoring one touchdown, and defensive plays from AV Rebels Linebackers Neeko Kelly, Jordan Andrews and Mack Green.

“Overall great team effort in all aspects of the game,” said Kelly.

The final Super Bowl game against the Chino Hills Bulldogs with record 11-0, will be Dec. 10 at Vista Murrieta High School.

Kelly says the team will take the next two weeks to prepare for the game.

“We will breakdown their offense and defense, find a way to use our strengths and make them play our game, our style of football,” said Kelly. “I will also look into throwing some new plays – wrinkles in, just in the event we need to use them.”

According to the website, SCJAAF is the largest youth football conference in Southern California. The organization is a 7 on 7 passing league – a non-contact way to play football on a 40-yard field plus 10 yard end zone that allows scoring both on the offense and defense.

For more information about the AV Rebels visit http://avrebels.com/information/