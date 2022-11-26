Report says homes near ALDI have highest 5-year price appreciation

Photo by Google Maps

HESPERIA – ATTOM, a real estate data analytics firm, published Tuesday, its annual Grocery Store Wars report . The report findings show homes near an ALDI – including the two Hesperia stores, have the highest 5-year price appreciation as compared to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.

“Smart homebuyers might want to consider where they’ll do their grocery shopping when they’re shopping for a new home.” said ATTOM Executive Vice President of Market Intelligence Rick Sharga. “It turns out that being located near grocery stores isn’t only a matter of convenience for homeowners but can have a significant impact on equity and home values as well. And that impact can vary pretty widely depending on which grocery store is in the neighborhood.”

For homes near an ALDI, the report finds that the 5-year home price appreciation is 58%.

This is compared to homes near a Trader Joe's that realized an average 5-year home price appreciation of 49%, and homes near a Whole Foods saw an average appreciation of 45%.

Investors also saw an advantage when flipping homes located near an ALDI.

The average gross flipping return on investment (ROI) was 54%, compared to properties near a Whole Foods which had an average gross flipping ROI of 28% and Trader Joe’s at 25%.

Trader Joe’s came out the winner for the average home value of houses near the store – $987,923. The average value for homes near a Whole Foods is $891,416, and $321,116 for homes near an ALDI.

The other metrics – home equity and average home seller ROI can be found in the below infographic.

Photo by ATTOM

For the analysis, ATTOM looked at current average home values, 5-year home price appreciation for YTD 2022 vs. YTD 2017, current average home equity, home seller profits, and home flipping rates in U.S. zip codes with at least one Whole Foods store, one Trader Joe’s store and one ALDI store.