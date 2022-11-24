Barstow Community College holiday concerts and other festivities around the High Desert

Barstow, CA

HIGH DESERT – Barstow High chorus, concert choir and Barstow Community College (BCC) Choir are singing in the holiday season with a series of performances at the BCC Performing Arts Center. The college and event organizers around the High Desert invite residents out to celebrate the holidays with the community.

Here is a list of events taking place:

Adelanto

Handlebars for Christmas
Adelanto is giving back to Adelanto School District students with its annual Handlebars for Christmas bike giveaway. Students in grades K - 8th grade can enter to win a bike with a golden ticket entry form and food donation. Last day to submit for entry is Dec. 1.

For more information click here.

Tree Lighting Ceremony and 16th Annual Christmas Parade
Adelanto is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1, at City Hall and its 16th annual Christmas Parade on December 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. 

For more information click here.

Toy Drive
Campeones Legales MKTG and Fuentez Events is hosting its first toy drive at the Adelanto Stadium and Event Center. Residents can bring a toy or ham to the stadium, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. now until the giveaway – December 17. The giveaway will have free hot dogs, vendors, family activities, the local fire department, a groceries giveaway, pro boxers, influencers and over 2,000 toys.

For more information click here.

Apple Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmNUY_0jM8Wydf00
Photo byTown of Apple Valley / Canva

Tree Lighting Ceremony and Visit with Santa
Apple Valley is hosting its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 6th, at Civic Center Park and Town Hall. The event features giveaways, live entertainment, and a picture with Santa. Parking and admission is free.

For more information click here.

Santa Fun Run
Enjoy a run before the tree lighting ceremony at the annual 1K Santa Fun Run, Dec. 6, at Civic Center Park. The $15 registration includes a Santa hat, race bib and medal. 

For more information click here.

15th Annual Christmas Tea
Have Christmas tea with the Apple Valley Town Council, Dec. 13.  

For more information click here.

Santa’s Rockin’ Holiday & Car Show
Inglis Classics is hosting its annual Santa’s Rockin’ Holiday & Car Show, Dec. 17, outside the Cinemark Theater in Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Families can take pictures with Santa, enjoy crafts, live music, a car show and pin-up contest.

For more information click here.

Barstow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Chr1x_0jM8Wydf00
Photo byCity of Barstow / Canva

Harvey House Christmas
Barstow is hosting A Harvey House Christmas, Dec. 2, at the historic Harvey House. The event features special guest Santa and his elves, live music, holiday vendors, and children’s activities.

For more information click here.

Winter Wonderland
BCC is hosting a Winter Wonderland, Dec. 7, that is open to the community. The event will have food, games, vendors, live entertainment, and pictures with Santa.

For more information click here.

Holiday Concert Series
BCC Choir, Barstow High School chorus and concert choir will be performing, Dec. 9, at the Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

For more information click here.

Holiday Band Concert
BCC Concert Band will be performing, Dec. 15, at the Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

For more information click here.

Victorville

Write a letter to Santa
Victorville is accepting letters to the North Pole, until Dec. 9, at the Hook Community Center. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a response from Santa.

For more information click here.

Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony
Victorville is hosting its annual Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 3, at City Hall. Families can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take a ride on a horse-drawn carriage, and enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies.

For more information click here.

75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade
The Kiwanis Club of Victorville is hosting its annual Christmas Parade, Dec 3., starting at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at La Paz Drive & Seventh Street. 

For more information click here.

Visit with Santa at the Library
The Victorville City Library is hosting a visit with Santa, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. Although the event is free, registration is required.

For more information click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07c49w_0jM8Wydf00
Photo byCurtis Fisher

Santa Fe Trading Company Holiday Arts and Craft Show
The Santa Fe Trading Company in Old Town Victorville is hosting its holiday craft show, Dec. 10. There will be live music, food, and unique handcrafted items.

For more information click here.

Hesperia

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Hesperia is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1st, at Hesperia Civic Plaza Park. Hesperia Unified School District youth choirs will also perform Christmas music, and children will have an opportunity to visit and deliver their letters to Santa.

For more information click here.

Hesperia Branch Library Holiday Event
The Hesperia Library is hosting a holiday event with face painters, balloon artists, crafts and a visit from Santa, Dec. 5.

For more information click here.

Lucerne Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHN2c_0jM8Wydf00
Photo byGoogle

Buddha’s Enlightenment Celebration
The Desert Zen Center is hosting a Buddha’s Enlightenment Celebration, Dec. 4. at 10 a.m. The Bodhi Day schedule includes special ceremonies, Dharma talks, chanting, entertainment and a Vietnamese vegetarian lunch.

For more information click here.

Lucerne Valley Youth Project
The Lucerne Valley Youth Project is hosting its annual Christmas toy giveaway, Dec. 17, at the Lucerne Valley Moose Lodge #2096. Children must be registered by Nov. 28, to receive a gift. 

For more information click here.

Wrightwood

Wrightwood Mountain Holiday Celebration and Parade
The Wrightwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual holiday celebration, this weekend – Nov. 25 and 26. The two-day event features holiday shopping, an elf hunt, live nativity scene, carolers, live music, free hay wagon rides, and on Saturday, the annual Parade of Lights.

For more information click here.

