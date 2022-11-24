Barstow Community College holiday concerts and other festivities around the High Desert

Photo by JSFA

HIGH DESERT – Barstow High chorus, concert choir and Barstow Community College (BCC) Choir are singing in the holiday season with a series of performances at the BCC Performing Arts Center. The college and event organizers around the High Desert invite residents out to celebrate the holidays with the community.

Here is a list of events taking place:

Adelanto

Handlebars for Christmas

Adelanto is giving back to Adelanto School District students with its annual Handlebars for Christmas bike giveaway. Students in grades K - 8th grade can enter to win a bike with a golden ticket entry form and food donation. Last day to submit for entry is Dec. 1.

Tree Lighting Ceremony and 16th Annual Christmas Parade

Adelanto is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1, at City Hall and its 16th annual Christmas Parade on December 10 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Toy Drive

Campeones Legales MKTG and Fuentez Events is hosting its first toy drive at the Adelanto Stadium and Event Center. Residents can bring a toy or ham to the stadium, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. now until the giveaway – December 17. The giveaway will have free hot dogs, vendors, family activities, the local fire department, a groceries giveaway, pro boxers, influencers and over 2,000 toys.

Apple Valley

Photo by Town of Apple Valley / Canva

Tree Lighting Ceremony and Visit with Santa

Apple Valley is hosting its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 6th, at Civic Center Park and Town Hall. The event features giveaways, live entertainment, and a picture with Santa. Parking and admission is free.

Santa Fun Run

Enjoy a run before the tree lighting ceremony at the annual 1K Santa Fun Run, Dec. 6, at Civic Center Park. The $15 registration includes a Santa hat, race bib and medal.

15th Annual Christmas Tea

Have Christmas tea with the Apple Valley Town Council, Dec. 13.

Santa’s Rockin’ Holiday & Car Show

Inglis Classics is hosting its annual Santa’s Rockin’ Holiday & Car Show, Dec. 17, outside the Cinemark Theater in Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Families can take pictures with Santa, enjoy crafts, live music, a car show and pin-up contest.

Barstow

Photo by City of Barstow / Canva

Harvey House Christmas

Barstow is hosting A Harvey House Christmas, Dec. 2, at the historic Harvey House. The event features special guest Santa and his elves, live music, holiday vendors, and children’s activities.

Winter Wonderland

BCC is hosting a Winter Wonderland, Dec. 7, that is open to the community. The event will have food, games, vendors, live entertainment, and pictures with Santa.

Holiday Concert Series

BCC Choir, Barstow High School chorus and concert choir will be performing, Dec. 9, at the Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

Holiday Band Concert

BCC Concert Band will be performing, Dec. 15, at the Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

Victorville

Write a letter to Santa

Victorville is accepting letters to the North Pole, until Dec. 9, at the Hook Community Center. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a response from Santa.

Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Victorville is hosting its annual Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 3, at City Hall. Families can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take a ride on a horse-drawn carriage, and enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies.

75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade

The Kiwanis Club of Victorville is hosting its annual Christmas Parade, Dec 3., starting at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at La Paz Drive & Seventh Street.

Visit with Santa at the Library

The Victorville City Library is hosting a visit with Santa, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. Although the event is free, registration is required.

Photo by Curtis Fisher

Santa Fe Trading Company Holiday Arts and Craft Show

The Santa Fe Trading Company in Old Town Victorville is hosting its holiday craft show, Dec. 10. There will be live music, food, and unique handcrafted items.

Hesperia

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Hesperia is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1st, at Hesperia Civic Plaza Park. Hesperia Unified School District youth choirs will also perform Christmas music, and children will have an opportunity to visit and deliver their letters to Santa.

Hesperia Branch Library Holiday Event

The Hesperia Library is hosting a holiday event with face painters, balloon artists, crafts and a visit from Santa, Dec. 5.

Lucerne Valley

Photo by Google

Buddha’s Enlightenment Celebration

The Desert Zen Center is hosting a Buddha’s Enlightenment Celebration, Dec. 4. at 10 a.m. The Bodhi Day schedule includes special ceremonies, Dharma talks, chanting, entertainment and a Vietnamese vegetarian lunch.

Lucerne Valley Youth Project

The Lucerne Valley Youth Project is hosting its annual Christmas toy giveaway, Dec. 17, at the Lucerne Valley Moose Lodge #2096. Children must be registered by Nov. 28, to receive a gift.

Wrightwood

Wrightwood Mountain Holiday Celebration and Parade

The Wrightwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual holiday celebration, this weekend – Nov. 25 and 26. The two-day event features holiday shopping, an elf hunt, live nativity scene, carolers, live music, free hay wagon rides, and on Saturday, the annual Parade of Lights.

