Victorville, CA

Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQ1UT_0jKoDBGy00
Photo byCurtis Fisher

VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.

“Our plans to revitalize Old Town were derailed in 2012, when the state axed its funding program for local redevelopment,” said Victorville Mayor Debra Jones. “Without the necessary funds, the struggle to find the most prudent way to invest in this once-thriving, historical section of our city was ever present. Fortunately, the state authorized the CRIA as a new investment mechanism that can help us restore vitality to Old Town.”

Although laws to establish a CRIA were implemented in 2015, only one other city – Riverside currently has a CRIA in the works. 

Once Victorville's CRIA is fully implemented, the city will have access to revenue generated within the Old Town Specific Plan Area to fund revitalization activities. CRIA revenue is not raised through a new tax. Instead, it comes from rising property values within the revitalization zone.

For example, as developers and businesses improve and build on properties in Old Town, those properties benefit from higher appraised values, which in turn triggers increased property tax assessments collected by the county. The CRIA allows the extra revenue generated to be allocated directly for use within the Old Town Revitalization Zone.   

To further incentivize investment, the city council took action, in June 2022, to waive development impact fees for all development in the Old Town CRIA Area.

A draft Old Town Community Revitalization Investment Area Plan, released last week, outlines the city’s redevelopment objectives that include transforming Old Town into a pedestrian-friendly, unique, vibrant, mixed-use focal point for the region.

To meet these objectives, revitalization activities include:

  • infrastructure improvements;
  • low- and moderate-income housing development;
  • real property acquisition;
  • loans or grants to owners and tenants to improve, rehabilitate, and retrofit buildings;
  • and business assistance.

The CRIA Board, comprised of three city council members and two community members, will be hosting four public meetings to discuss the CRIA Plan, answer questions, and take comments from the public.  

The first public meeting is planned for Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. within Conference Room D of Victorville City Hall, located at 14343 Civic Dr. Additional meetings are planned for Feb. 6, March 20, and May 15. 

Once the plan is approved, the CRIA will be the first in California.

To view the draft Old Town Community Revitalization Investment Area Plan click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Route 66# Victorville# Old Town# revitalization# economic development

Comments / 11

Published by

The HD Post brings you the latest High Desert community, business, real estate and tech news daily!

Victorville, CA
1168 followers

More from The HD Post

Lucerne Valley, CA

Sliding on Air: Lucerne Valley’s Blackhawk landslide

LUCERNE VALLEY – The Blackhawk Landslide, a large land mass said to have slid on a cushion of air, has generated curiosity since Ronald Shreve’s 1959 dissertation detailing a series of slides. This prehistoric slide is one of the largest known in North America.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Wellness advocate's essentials oils now selling at Bea’s Natural Store

HESPERIA – Highly potent chemical compounds hidden in roots, seeds, flowers, and bark is how dōTERRA Wellness Advocate Alejandra Castro describes essential oils. Castro, also known as Oilyjandra, is now selling the natural healing alternative at Bea’s Natural Store in Hesperia.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Report says homes near ALDI have highest 5-year price appreciation

HESPERIA – ATTOM, a real estate data analytics firm, published Tuesday, its annual Grocery Store Wars report. The report findings show homes near an ALDI – including the two Hesperia stores, have the highest 5-year price appreciation as compared to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert

HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.

Read full story
5 comments
Victorville, CA

United Furniture Industries ex-employee suing after “unlawful termination” of 2,700 workers

VICTORVILLE – A former United Furniture Industries (UFI) employee is suing the company – with Victorville distribution center, for violating “federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice” of its shutdown to its almost 2,700 employees and truck drivers a few days just before Thanksgiving.

Read full story
6 comments
Barstow, CA

Barstow Community College holiday concerts and other festivities around the High Desert

HIGH DESERT – Barstow High chorus, concert choir and Barstow Community College (BCC) Choir are singing in the holiday season with a series of performances at the BCC Performing Arts Center. The college and event organizers around the High Desert invite residents out to celebrate the holidays with the community.

Read full story
California State

Gov. Newsom re-appoints Mojave Water Agency Treasurer Dr. Kimberly Cox to state board

APPLE VALLEY – Governor Newsom re-appointed Mojave Water Agency Board Treasurer Dr. Kimberly Cox, last month, to the Lahontan Regional Quality Control Board. Since 2013, Cox has served on this state board – one of nine regional boards responsible for protecting water quality in California.

Read full story
Apple Valley, CA

AV Rebels headed to semifinals this weekend

APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley (AV) Rebels Jr. Micro team – ages six to eight, are headed to the semi finals championships against Corona this weekend. A win for the team will be the first D-1 SCJAAF Championship for the AV Rebel Jr. Micro team.

Read full story
2 comments
Victorville, CA

VVTA joins app-based ridesharing market with pilot Micro-Link service

VICTORVILLE – Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) joined the app-based ridesharing market, last month, with its pilot program for Micro-Link, an on-demand shared transit service. The pilot service will conclude in six months to determine the need for future expansion projects.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority

HESPERIA – The city of Hesperia is proposing to terminate its contract with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) due to an anticipated rise in costs and unfulfilled obligations. A 30-year notice to terminate services will be issued, before the end of 2022, unless certain outlined conditions are met.

Read full story
2 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy Museum

APPLE VALLEY – Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, features Herb Jeffries cowboy boots worn in 1937’s Harlem on the Prairie filmed at Murray’s Dude Ranch in Apple Valley. Showcasing at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures until April 2023, the exhibition is “an in-depth look at Black participation in American filmmaking”.

Read full story

Apollo Silver Corp completes Calico drill project; previously estimated $166 million in silver

CALICO – Apollo Silver Corp. – a Canada-based exploration company, announced Wednesday, the completion of the 2022 Calico Drill Program Phase 2 at its Calico Silver Project. The company previously estimated that $166 million ounces of silver are contained in the Calico Mountains.

Read full story
California State

CA providing $10,000 grants to export internationally

STATEWIDE – The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) is awarding up to $10,000 to small businesses to apply, by Feb. 2, 2023, for money to help cover the costs associated with entering and expanding into international markets. The federally funded grant program aims to increase export activities among small businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Victorville, CA

DV8 Artwalk showcasing local artists Friday

VICTORVILLE – Horror, fantasy, comic book and anime artwork will be on display, Nov. 18, at the DV8 Artwalk. The event, taking place at Santa Fe Trading Company, is a "celebration of artists and fans of the arts, looking for a localized, central hub in their own backyard."

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.

Read full story
3 comments
Barstow, CA

Frontwave completes merger with Barstow Community Credit Union; also facing proposed class action lawsuit

BARSTOW – Frontwave Credit Union (FCU), announced Tuesday, that its merger with Barstow Community Credit Union is finalized. This comes on the heels of a class action lawsuit alleging “unlawful overdraft fees on transactions that did not actually overdraw customers’ accounts.”

Read full story
2 comments

Nonprofit to train 1 million trade workers by 2037

NATIONWIDE – BuildStrong Academy (BSA), a workforce development nonprofit, is looking to provide free training to 1 million new trade workers over the next 15 years. The Denver-based organization is offering franchise opportunities to expand the program to 20 cities and help alleviate the 2.2 million construction worker labor shortage.

Read full story
1 comments
Goodyear, AZ

JP Morgan Chase funds $2.4 million for flight academy

NATIONWIDE – JP Morgan Chase, in partnership with United Airlines, is funding $2.4 million in scholarships to help pay for the license and training costs to become a pilot. United Airlines launched the United Aviate Academy to help alleviate the projected need for 800,000 pilots over the next decade with plans to hire at least 10,000 by 2030.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law

HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy