Gov. Newsom re-appoints Mojave Water Agency Treasurer Dr. Kimberly Cox to state board

Photo by Mojave Water Agency / Canva

APPLE VALLEY – Governor Newsom re-appointed Mojave Water Agency Board Treasurer Dr. Kimberly Cox, last month, to the Lahontan Regional Quality Control Board. Since 2013, Cox has served on this state board – one of nine regional boards responsible for protecting water quality in California.

The Lahontan Regional Quality Control Board sets statewide water quality standards, issues waste discharge requirements, determines compliance, and takes enforcement actions within the regional boundaries based on watersheds (lakes, streams, reservoirs, and wetlands, and underlying groundwater).

The board recently made headlines for approving an experimental project that, some speculate, leaked herbicides into Lake Tahoe.

It encompasses 12 counties including portions of San Bernardino, Modoc, Lassen, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Alpine, Mono, Inyo, Kern, and northeast Los Angeles.

In addition to the Lahontan Regional Quality Control Board position, Cox currently serves as a member of the Mojave Water Agency Board, the Helendale Community Services District general manager, and is a member of the Local Agency Formation Commission for San Bernardino County.

Cox says she appreciates the Governor’s reappointment during this critical time of drought within the region.

“There are many challenges facing water quality in California. If there was ever a time for the desert region to have a voice in water management, it is now,” said Cox. “I am pleased to be able to continue serving on the board to bring greater understanding to the challenges our desert communities face.”

Cox attended Victor Valley Community College and went on to earn a Master of Public Administration degree in Water Resource Management from California State University, San Bernardino, and a Doctorate in Public Administration from California Baptist University.