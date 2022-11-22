Apple Valley, CA

AV Rebels headed to semifinals this weekend

APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley (AV) Rebels Jr. Micro team – ages six to eight, are headed to the semi finals championships against Corona this weekend. A win for the team will be the first D-1 SCJAAF Championship for the AV Rebel Jr. Micro team.

The team has gone 10-0 this season with 370 points scored on offense. So far, the team has given up 45 points on defense this year. 

This record is what's gotten the team into the D1 semi finals championship – the best division in SCJAAF.

“Super proud of my boys coming from an area and a spot where we are not supposed to win anything and prove to the IE week in and week out they are the best,” said AV Rebels Jr. Micro Team Head Coach Dominique Kelly. 

Kelly, a manager at a local Bank of America branch, has coached the team for two years and says he’s a football enthusiast.

“I enjoy helping develop our youth and building confidence in them knowing they can achieve or accomplish anything they want,” said Kelly.

According to the website, SCJAAF is the largest youth football conference in Southern California. The organization is a 7 on 7 passing league – a non-contact way to play football on a 40-yard field plus 10 yard end zone that allows scoring both on the offense and defense.

Hesperia Trojans and Victorville Cowboys are also SCJAAF league teams.

Kelly thanks AV Rebel parents for their dedication and effort towards the season.

For more information about the AV Rebels visit http://avrebels.com/information/

