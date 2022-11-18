DV8 Artwalk showcasing local artists Friday

DV8 Artwalk

VICTORVILLE – Horror, fantasy, comic book and anime artwork will be on display, Nov. 18, at the DV8 Artwalk. The event, taking place at Santa Fe Trading Company, is a "celebration of artists and fans of the arts, looking for a localized, central hub in their own backyard."

“The High Desert is in desperate need of an art culture scene – especially a pop culture one,” said DV8 Artwalk Organizer Cesar Flores. “There is so much talent in this area that has a silenced voice and we want a place for them to be able to artistically speak.”

Flores and three other organizers hold the artwalk every third Friday of the month. He says that the community was very receptive to the first one.

“Hopefully they will continue to be with the future artwalks and show support to their local artists,” said Flores.

Artists from the High Desert and and surrounding Southern California areas will be showcasing and selling their work.

Flores says they are planning on curating a portion of the artwalk to be accessible exclusively for children to display and sell their artwork.

“We think that is invaluable for children and teens – even adults who either second-guessed their ability to make art or were never clued into the fact that they’re allowed to have that passion,” said Flores. “We want everyone to be thinking, “Wow! I can’t wait for the next art walk!”

DV8 Artwalk is taking place at the Santa Fe Trading Company, 15464 7th St. in Victorville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. November 18.