DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKPXw_0jCwhvs400
Google Maps

HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.

Antitrust laws prohibit unlawful mergers and business practices.

US Bancorp is in the process of acquiring MUFG Union Bank. The DOJ, Antitrust Division is required to “evaluate the competitive effects of mergers, acquisitions, and other transactions when determining whether to approve these applications.”

MUFG Union Bank currently operates nine branches in San Bernardino County. When the DOJ determines that a merger or acquisition will result in anti-competitiveness, a Letter of Agreement is issued and “sets forth the terms and conditions of a divestiture agreement.” 

In this case, it was determined that three branches must be sold. 

HomeStreet will buy the three branches which will make a total of 20 Southern California branch locations for the Seattle-based bank. This will also add about $490 million of deposits and about $22 million of loans, in addition to 16,000 new customer relationships and the real estate and fixed assets tied to the branches.

Employees of the branches – a combined 25 people, will be remain.

RELATED: UPDATE: Local investor purchases net lease Planet Fitness for $5.24M!

“We are happy to welcome the employees and customers of these branches to our network of retail deposit branches in Southern California,” said HomeStreet’s Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer Mark K. Mason. 

In connection to the acquisition, U.S. Bancorp has pledged to spend $100 billion over five years on community reinvestment in lower-income neighborhoods and communities of color.

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval of the branch sale and other closing conditions

For more information on the sale of three US Bank branches visit https://www.usbank.com/about-us-bank/company-blog/article-library/summary-of-dojs-letter-of-agreement-with-us-bancorp-and-mufg-union-bank.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Union Bank# antitrust laws# DOJ# Hesperia# HomeStreet

Comments / 5

Published by

The HD Post is an online news source that seeks to inform, engage and empower the High Desert community. No matter where your on-the-go lifestyle takes you, The HD Post brings the news directly to you.

Victorville, CA
1067 followers

More from The HD Post

Apollo Silver Corp completes Calico drill project; previously estimated $166 million in silver

CALICO – Apollo Silver Corp. – a Canada-based exploration company, announced Wednesday, the completion of the 2022 Calico Drill Program Phase 2 at its Calico Silver Project. The company previously estimated that $166 million ounces of silver are contained in the Calico Mountains.

Read full story
California State

CA providing $10,000 grants to export internationally

STATEWIDE – The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) is awarding up to $10,000 to small businesses to apply, by Feb. 2, 2023, for money to help cover the costs associated with entering and expanding into international markets. The federally funded grant program aims to increase export activities among small businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Victorville, CA

DV8 Artwalk showcasing local artists Friday

VICTORVILLE – Horror, fantasy, comic book and anime artwork will be on display, Nov. 18, at the DV8 Artwalk. The event, taking place at Santa Fe Trading Company, is a "celebration of artists and fans of the arts, looking for a localized, central hub in their own backyard."

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.

Read full story
3 comments
Barstow, CA

Frontwave completes merger with Barstow Community Credit Union; also facing proposed class action lawsuit

BARSTOW – Frontwave Credit Union (FCU), announced Tuesday, that its merger with Barstow Community Credit Union is finalized. This comes on the heels of a class action lawsuit alleging “unlawful overdraft fees on transactions that did not actually overdraw customers’ accounts.”

Read full story
2 comments

Nonprofit to train 1 million trade workers by 2037

NATIONWIDE – BuildStrong Academy (BSA), a workforce development nonprofit, is looking to provide free training to 1 million new trade workers over the next 15 years. The Denver-based organization is offering franchise opportunities to expand the program to 20 cities and help alleviate the 2.2 million construction worker labor shortage.

Read full story
1 comments
Goodyear, AZ

JP Morgan Chase funds $2.4 million for flight academy

NATIONWIDE – JP Morgan Chase, in partnership with United Airlines, is funding $2.4 million in scholarships to help pay for the license and training costs to become a pilot. United Airlines launched the United Aviate Academy to help alleviate the projected need for 800,000 pilots over the next decade with plans to hire at least 10,000 by 2030.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

High Desert Bachata Salsa

VICTORVILLE -- A fusion of Spanish guitar, Taino and African musical elements describes one of the most popular styles of Latin music -- Bachata. High Desert Bachata Salsa offers free dance lessons at Cosmos Taverna, in Victorville.

Read full story
1 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Sales from Shadowridge students’ "Wings for Val" go towards scholarship fund

HESPERIA – Adapt and overcome is the motto of Lieutenant Valerie Cappelaere Delaney, a Navy fighter pilot who died at the age of 26 when piloting a jet that crashed during a training mission. Shadowridge teacher Barbara Jacobs and her students authored Wings for Val: Memoir of a Young Female Pilot, and are now using the sale proceeds for women who want to become pilots.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Victorville homeless shelter's pet kennel completely filled

VICTORVILLE – The interim homeless shelter at Westwinds Sports Center has completely filled its pet kennel, housing animals belonging to homeless individuals. The pet kennel helps eliminate pet ownership as a barrier of entry to the homeless shelter.

Read full story
7 comments
Victorville, CA

Victorville resuming in-person council meetings tonight; a few agenda items

VICTORVILLE – The city of Victorville will resume in-person meetings, tonight, for their council meetings at Victorville City Hall, marking an end to the online Zoom meetings that started at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

How to buy Bitcoin with Cash in the High Desert

VICTORVILLE -- Buying Bitcoin can be overwhelming at first, however, the easiest way to make your first purchase is at a Bitcoin ATM using cash. The Bitcoin machine at the Mall of Victor Valley is a convenient location to purchase Bitcoin -- all you need is a phone and cash.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Home buyers get 10% down payment assistance with CA Forgivable Equity Builder

STATEWIDE – As of November 2022, interest rates are still sitting over 7% – impacting affordability, however, there’s a program available to help buyers bring down the cost of getting into a home. California Housing Finance Agency’s (CalHFA) Forgivable Equity Builder Loan provides homebuyers a forgivable loan up to 10% of the purchase price of a home to use for the down payment.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Local Career Technical Education students tour Silverwood construction site

HESPERIA – Apple Valley and Sultana High School Career Technical Education (CTE) students recently toured the Silverwood construction site – home to one of the largest communities to be developed in Southern California. The site visit allowed the students to see the project up close while learning about the career opportunities the project will bring.

Read full story
1 comments
Barstow, CA

CA approves 100 unit supercharging station in Barstow

BARSTOW – The California Energy Commission has approved Tesla proposals to construct new Supercharger facilities in 4 rural communities – including Barstow. The Barstow project, opening Winter 2023, is receiving a $1.6 million grant with a requirement to have 50% of the chargers compatible with non-Tesla vehicles.

Read full story
10 comments
Apple Valley, CA

DND Live Productions collecting canned food Saturday to help "build up community"

APPLE VALLEY – Metal bands and soul food are in store, this Saturday, at DND Live Productions’ “Can You Drive” food drive at Frogee’s on Highway 18. They are working in partnership with High Desert Second Chance Food Bank to distribute food to those in need.

Read full story
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley Airshow draws over 10,000 spectators

APPLE VALLEY – The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow, held last month, drew over 10,000 spectators to the Apple Valley Airport – making it “one of the most exciting family events in the Victor Valley.”

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

ABC 7 and San Bernardino County Fire collecting toys for Spark of Love toy drive

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The giving season has arrived and ABC7’s Spark of Love Toy Drive is back again collecting toys for underserved children and teens in Southern California. The San Bernardino County Fire is accepting toys through December 24.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says

VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy