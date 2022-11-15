Victorville resuming in-person council meetings tonight; a few agenda items

City of Victorville

VICTORVILLE – The city of Victorville will resume in-person meetings, tonight, for their council meetings at Victorville City Hall, marking an end to the online Zoom meetings that started at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public meetings were temporarily transitioned to a hybrid format due to COVID-19. As cases continue to decline and social distancing requirements have been lifted, all public meetings, including those of the Victorville City Council and Victorville Planning Commission, will no longer be offered on Zoom.

Meetings can still be viewed on Youtube here, however, public comment must be emailed to cityclerk@victorvilleca.gov by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting to be distributed to the city council. There is a 30-second delay on the Youtube livestream.

A few of the items on the agenda tonight include:

Residential Curb Appeal Program (RCAP) – $16,783.20 reallocation

The RCAP program was designed to promote local beautification, increase property values, boost curb appeal, and correct any code violations. Three percent interest loans in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $15,000 are secured against the property for the term of 10 years. Although the loan can be forgiven should participants occupy the dwelling as their principal residence for the 10- year term, a $16,783.20 loan repayment is being reallocated into program income to be used for waiting list residents.

Contract award to re-plaster the Doris Davies pool - $166,612

The Doris Davies Pool was built in the early 1980’s and is over 40 years old. In June of 2019, the city closed the pool due to safety concerns over the pool decking cracking and separating at the pool’s edge. During the project to repair the deck, the pool was drained, and it was discovered that the pool plaster was in need of replacement.

The Doris Davies Pool Re-plaster Project was approved with a project budget of $173,000.00. A Request for Quote (RFQ) was posted and one contractor attended the mandatory pre-bid meeting and job walk, however, no bids were received by the closing date.

When no bids are received under the informal bidding process, the project is no longer subject to competitive bidding and may be awarded by negotiated contract or purchase order. Staff made a second attempt to obtain quotes by emailing two potential bidders that had expressed interest in the project previously, as well as posting the project on the City’s website. After review and tabulation of the quotes, Aqua Source was the lowest bidder with $166,612 for re-plaster.

Victorville City Council Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The Victorville Planning Commission meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. Meetings are located in the Council Chambers at Victorville City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive.

Meeting agenda details are available at VictorvilleCA.gov/agendas.