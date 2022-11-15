How to buy Bitcoin with Cash in the High Desert

Davina Fisher

*This is not financial advice. Please do your due diligence with any financial investment.

VICTORVILLE -- Buying Bitcoin can be overwhelming at first, however, the easiest way to make your first purchase is at a Bitcoin ATM using cash. The Bitcoin machine at the Mall of Victor Valley is a convenient location to purchase Bitcoin -- all you need is a phone and cash.

Before you head over to the mall, a Bitcoin wallet should be downloaded onto your phone. There are many to choose from -- Edge , Atomic or Exodus are available, just to name a few. You will need to set up an account with one of the digital wallets in order to store your Bitcoin after the purchase. The wallets can be downloaded from the app store onto your phone.

Become familiar with the settings. You will need to know how to get to the QR code to deposit the coins. This is usually located in the "Request" or "Deposit" button.

It can take years to fully understand Bitcoin -- that is why it is recommended to purchase small amounts consistently over time (dollar cost averaging) when adding bitcoins to your wallet. As your confidence in the new technology grows, you will be able to tolerate the volatility of the coin.

Buying bitcoin with cash

1. Locate the bitcoin ATM in front of the Daniel's Jewelers. Select "Buy Bitcoins" on the menu screen.

2. Select the amount of bitcoin you want to purchase.

3. Enter your phone number for verification. The system will text a verification code.

4. Agree to the Terms of Service.

5. Enter the text message code into the machine.

6. The machine asks where to send the bitcoin. Select "Scan wallet QR code."

7. Open up the QR code in your wallet and hold it under the machine's red light scanner.

8. The machine will prompt you to enter your cash. There is a $5 minimum.

9. Insert your cash.

10. The machine confirms your cash amount and your wallet address. It tells you how much Bitcoin you have purchased.

11. The machine asks if you would like a receipt.

12. A "Thank you" screen appears. The transaction is complete.

The fees at a Bitcoin ATM are significantly higher than if you were to purchase them through an online exchange such as Coinbase or Cash App. The ease and convenience the machine offers is accounted for in the additional fees.

There are currently 20 Bitcoin ATMs in the High Desert. You can locate one closer to you on the Coin ATM Radar website.

