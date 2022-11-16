DND Live Productions collecting canned food Saturday to help "build up community"

APPLE VALLEY – Metal bands and soul food are in store, this Saturday, at DND Live Productions’ “Can You Drive” food drive at Frogee’s on Highway 18. They are working in partnership with High Desert Second Chance Food Bank to distribute food to those in need.

“We are putting on the most entertaining food drive in the High Desert. We'll be collecting canned foods for the High Desert Second Chance Food Bank. We'll have four incredible bands playing great sets of music,” said DND Live Productions Co-Owner J.F. Stone. “There will be yummy BBQ Soul food catered to the event as well as delicious drinks served at the bar. The whole community wins.”

He and business partner Dookie own and operate DND Live Productions providing concerts and events to the Southern California area and beyond.

This Saturday’s event will feature artists Diabology, Titan Wraths, Frakxure and Black Star performing live. Mom & Pop BBQ Soul Food is catering the event.

Cans collected throughout this week and Saturday will be given to High Desert Second Chance Food Bank.

“I simply called them one day and they were down from the beginning,” said Stone about the organization. “We really appreciate them coming on board and we love all the hard work they do.”

High Desert Second Chance Food Bank is a non-profit organization that offers multiple programs including a senior, veterans, and residential food pantry. They also provide a daily supply of non-perishable goods and hygiene products to individuals without a residence. Their High Desert Food Collaborative is comprised of 75 local agencies who pick up supplies to distribute to the clients they serve within their region.

“We all need varying degrees of help in life. If this event helps just a percent of a percent of suffering, it is worth it,” said Stone.

The “Can You Drive” food drive is taking place at Frogee’s located at 21820 CA-18 in Apple Valley on Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission is free.

“DND Live Productions wants to improve the already incredible scene we have in the High Desert. We can't do that without also building up our community as a whole,” said Stone. “We'll see you metalheads with metal cans there.”