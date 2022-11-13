ABC 7 and San Bernardino County Fire collecting toys for Spark of Love toy drive

San Bernardino County Fire

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The giving season has arrived and ABC7’s Spark of Love Toy Drive is back again collecting toys for underserved children and teens in Southern California. The San Bernardino County Fire is accepting toys through December 24.

“Spark of Love is a program that’s run through Channel 7 – they help provide us with all the supplies and this is a program that we’ve ran for the last 25 years or so,” said San Bernardino County Fire Engineer Jason McLaughlin, “We help provide children with toys. Without our help they may not get anything for Christmas.”

The Spark of Love Toy Drive has collected more than 10 million toys. New, unwrapped toys and sports equipment can be dropped off at the local fire department. Toys collected in San Bernardino county are distributed locally.

San Bernardino County Fire works in partnership with Children’s Fund to sort and distribute the toys to other local nonprofits.

“A family that’s lost everything due to unemployment or being homeless – they're just providing basic needs for their family,” said Children’s Fund Director of Programs Betty Chambers. “Being able to provide those families with something for every child, that makes all the difference and relieves the stress from the parent.”

Toys are not provided directly to individuals and San Bernardino County Fire encourages residents to “join forces with a non-profit organization in their community to request toys.” Local nonprofits can apply to receive toys by completing a toy request form here .

Deadline to submit the toy request is December 2nd by midnight.

San Bernardino County Fire thanks the community for the continued partnership.