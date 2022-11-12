Adelanto conducting housing needs survey

City of Adelanto

ADELANTO – The city of Adelanto is conducting a housing needs survey to include community input in the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update.

California requires that all cities and counties prepare and maintain housing elements to identify planning strategies that will be effective in meeting the existing and future housing in the community.

A draft copy of the Housing Element Update identifies long-term housing goals and shorter-term policies to address the identified housing needs. According to the draft, these goals and policies will be implemented through a series of housing programs.

The five goals outlined in the plan are:

1. Preserve and improve housing stock

Neighborhood Rehabilitation, Home Weatherization, Energy Efficient Design, Energy Conservation and Code Enforcement are programs outlined in the plan that addresses continued maintenance of the existing housing stock to ensure high quality neighborhoods.

2. Housing to meet the needs of all income levels

The Homeownership Program, County Partnership Plan, a density bonus for homebuilders, single family residential development, multifamily residential development, and Section 8 assistance are programs identified to help meet the housing needs of all income levels.

3. Removal of governmental constraints

The city will identify requirements that may constrain the development of affordable housing, market rate housing or housing for disabled residents.

4. Promote equal housing opportunity

The city will ensure housing is accessible to all residents, regardless of race, religion, family status, age, or physical disability. This includes adhering to reasonable accommodation laws and enforcing fair housing laws.

5. Provide adequate sites to achieve housing variety

The city has identified eight housing opportunity sites totaling approximately 610 acres that have been rezoned or are already zoned. The city created two new zones known as the High Density Residential and the Mixed Use zone, both with a minimum density of 30 units per acre. The site inventory has been rezoned, allowing for an appropriate density to accommodate all the housing needs.

Residents can provide their input on the Housing Element Update. The short survey is available here . Questions include the type of home you currently live in and the three most important housing issues facing Adelanto. All responses are anonymous.

A workshop intended to educate the public on the Housing Element Update and how the community can participate, is taking place Nov. 16, at the Adelanto City Hall located at

11600 Air Express Way in Adelanto. The workshop starts at 6.p.m.