5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California . In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the average price per square foot of a home for sale in California was $383 in April, however, Redfin found that there are still more than 500 ZIP codes where homes are cheaper. San Bernardino County and certain areas of Sacramento still have a few pockets where prices are even lower than Central Valley and far Northern California which average between $150 and $250 per square foot.

List of Cheapest Zip codes in the High Desert

#5 Victorville - $131 price per square foot

With a population of 134,810, Victorville is best known as a stop along the famed Route 66 within its Old Town Victorville historic district. Located 81 miles northeast of Los Angeles and the southwestern edge of the Mojave Desert.

#4 Oro Grande - $119 price per square foot

This unincorporated community in the Mojave Desert also lies on Route 66 on the boundary of Victorville and Adelanto. There are less than 1,000 residents in Oro Grande.

#3 Yermo - $107 price per square foot

Yermo is located 13 miles east of Barstow and home to Calico Ghost Town, a state-recognized silver mining town. Its population was an estimated 1,750 in 2009.

#2 Hinkley - $93 price per square foot

Best known for groundwater contamination as dramatized in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich, Hinkley is located 14 miles northwest of Barstow. As of the 2010 census, the area had a population of 1,692.

#1 Trona - $31 price per square foot

Trona was hit by a series of earthquakes in 2019, including a 7.1-magnitude quake, and still has yet to recover from the damage to homes and businesses. In 2015 it had a population of approximately 1,900 and is located southwest of Death Valley.

Top 15 cheapest ZIP codes in California

The most expensive California ZIP code was 93920, an area much better known as Big Sur. A single square foot in the pricey, secluded area of coastline would set you back $4,257.