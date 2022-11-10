Verizon $10,000 small business grant application due Nov. 14

Verizon

NATIONWIDE – Verizon’s Small Business Digital Readiness Program is their commitment to supporting 1 million small businesses over the next decade. The program designed to give small businesses the personalized tools to succeed in today’s digital world, is accepting applications for $10,000 grants – due Nov. 14.

In order to apply for the grant, applicants must register for an account and complete two Verizon Digital Ready online courses prior to Nov. 14.

The applicant must first set up an account. They are asked to enter the name of the business and address. Additional registration questions are:

Where do you primarily serve your customers?

What kind of online tools are you currently using for your business?

What is your annual revenue?

How many years have you been in business?

How many employees do you have?

What would you like to learn about?

Who would you like to connect with?

The final question asks for a phone number to secure the account.

A My Learning dashboard opens, where applicants can select learning modules ranging from 36 - 42 minutes. Growth marketing, digital tools for financial readiness and operating efficiency essentials are some of the courses available to complete for the grant requirement.

Once two courses are completed, the grant application is unlocked for the applicant to apply. The application asks for business details including primary industry, social media handles, gross revenue, number of employees and primary purpose of the grant request.

After these items are completed, the application can be submitted for review. Those who are selected to advance as finalists will be contacted by email with a request for more information by November 21, 2022.

For more information and registration for the Verizon Small Business Digital Readiness Program click here