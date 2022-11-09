Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticket

CA Lottery

APPLE VALLEY – The Apple Valley Smoke Shop, a CA Lottery recognized “lucky retailer”, recently sold a SuperLotto Plus ticket to a High Desert winner with five matching numbers . Although the $39 million jackpot has still not been hit, the winner received $12,141.

The current SupperLotto Plus jackpot is $39 Million for a ticket with 5 matching numbers and the Mega number. The October 1 draw had 107,067 winning tickets with the top three sold at the Apple Valley Smoke Shop, Stater Bros in Temecula and Chevron in Arcadia.

According to Apple Valley Smoke Shop, located on Bear Valley, the CA Lottery Association has considered them a lucky retailer for five years. CA Lottery historical lucky retailers are places that have sold at least two winning tickets with jackpots of $1 million or more since 2013.

The odds of hitting the SuperLotto Plus jackpot with five matching numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 41,416,353. Odds of matching five numbers without the Mega number are 1 in 1,592,937.

Drawings are held every Saturday and Wednesday after 7:45 p.m. The minimum cost of a ticket is $1.

CA Lottery also administers Mega Millions, Powerball, Scratchers and other games.

A portion of the money contributed to the lottery pool – 95 cents of every dollar spent, provides supplemental funding for California public schools and colleges. Schools have used lottery funds for computer labs, teacher workshops and science programs, as well as art and music programs.

The CA Lottery Commission consists of five members appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. These appointments meet the requirements of the Lottery Act, which specifies that:

No more than three members can be from the same political party.

One member must be a certified public accountant.

One member must have at least five years of experience as a law enforcement officer.