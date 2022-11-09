Gallardo's K9s helping families communicate with their dogs

Gallardo's K9s

APPLE VALLEY – Gallardo's K9s believes it is never too late to teach an old pet – and its owner, new behaviors. Dog trainer Anthony Gallardo wants to help families in the desert better communicate with their dogs – which according to studies, is a key ingredient to dog obedience and the marker of successful human-canine relationships.

“Most dogs have bad behavior because of lack of clear communication from owners and lack of stimulation,” said Gallardo. “A few tips that will help are using a crate and creating positive motivation for the dog to complete desired commands.”

Gallardo is a professional licensed and insured dog trainer in the High Desert.

“During a typical training session we teach your dog the desired behavior with clear communication, then teach the owners how I communicate with their dog,” said Gallardo. “We then help the owners achieve the same communication. I also give homework in order for the dog to progress faster.”

Gallardo's K9s offer private lessons, group classes and board and train programs custom tailored to a dog's needs. They also provide obedience training, behavior modifications, service dog training and protection dog training.

About Gallardo's K9s

Gallardo's K9s tailor-made services are designed with you and your pet in mind to ensure results. We believe in working as much with you as with your pet. Our goal is to provide long-lasting impact through expert training.

Gallardo's K9s has many years of experience in supporting pet owners to make the needed changes in their pet’s habits. Our high success and client satisfaction rates are our greatest source of pride.

Contact Gallardo's K9s owner Anthony Gallardo for a consultation at (760) 274-0019 or via email at gallardosk9s@gmail.com

For more information about Gallardo's K9s dog training services visit https://www.gallardosk9s.com/