Gallardo's K9s helping families communicate with their dogs

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8nTK_0j3eG6vB00
Gallardo's K9s

APPLE VALLEY – Gallardo's K9s believes it is never too late to teach an old pet – and its owner, new behaviors. Dog trainer Anthony Gallardo wants to help families in the desert better communicate with their dogs – which according to studies, is a key ingredient to dog obedience and the marker of successful human-canine relationships.

“Most dogs have bad behavior because of lack of clear communication from owners and lack of stimulation,” said Gallardo. “A few tips that will help are using a crate and creating positive motivation for the dog to complete desired commands.”

Gallardo is a professional licensed and insured dog trainer in the High Desert. 

“During a typical training session we teach your dog the desired behavior with clear communication, then teach the owners how I communicate with their dog,” said Gallardo. “We then help the owners achieve the same communication. I also give homework in order for the dog to progress faster.”

Gallardo's K9s offer private lessons, group classes and board and train programs custom tailored to a dog's needs. They also provide obedience training, behavior modifications, service dog training and protection dog training.

About Gallardo's K9s

Gallardo's K9s tailor-made services are designed with you and your pet in mind to ensure results. We believe in working as much with you as with your pet. Our goal is to provide long-lasting impact through expert training.

Gallardo's K9s has many years of experience in supporting pet owners to make the needed changes in their pet’s habits. Our high success and client satisfaction rates are our greatest source of pride.

Contact Gallardo's K9s owner Anthony Gallardo for a consultation at (760) 274-0019 or via email at gallardosk9s@gmail.com

For more information about Gallardo's K9s dog training services visit https://www.gallardosk9s.com/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog training# Apple Valley# dog obedience# dog trainer# Victorville

Comments / 0

Published by

The HD Post is an online news source that seeks to inform, engage and empower the High Desert community. No matter where your on-the-go lifestyle takes you, The HD Post brings the news directly to you.

Victorville, CA
882 followers

More from The HD Post

Adelanto, CA

Adelanto conducting housing needs survey

ADELANTO – The city of Adelanto is conducting a housing needs survey to include community input in the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update. California requires that all cities and counties prepare and maintain housing elements to identify planning strategies that will be effective in meeting the existing and future housing in the community.

Read full story
1 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity

APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.

Read full story
3 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

How to Eat a Prickly Pear

APPLE VALLEY -- The prickly pear grows on the Beavertail cactus (Nopal) found in San Bernardino county and other regions of the southwestern United States. The sweet tasting fruit and medicinal benefits of the cactus pad makes the plant a good wild food resource available from early spring through summer.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

Property taxes due Dec. 12 – also check for an unclaimed property tax refund

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The deadline to pay property taxes is approaching – the last day to pay without incurring a 10% late fee is Dec. 12. The San Bernardino County Tax Collector’s Office offers several ways to pay, including online, by phone, by mail, and in person.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this Saturday

HESPERIA – Super Beetle, Bello Roman, Mexi-Machos, and CJ Thunder are a few of the wrestlers taking over the ring, this Saturday, for the pro wrestling match at the VFW Post on Hesperia Road. The Empire Wrestling Federation promises a night of fun for the whole family.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.

Read full story
27 comments
Barstow, CA

BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’

BARSTOW – BNSF Railway is planning a $1.5 billion new rail facility, in Barstow, that aims to relieve congestion around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The facility will create 20,000 direct and indirect jobs for Barstow and other High Desert communities.

Read full story
10 comments

Verizon $10,000 small business grant application due Nov. 14

NATIONWIDE – Verizon’s Small Business Digital Readiness Program is their commitment to supporting 1 million small businesses over the next decade. The program designed to give small businesses the personalized tools to succeed in today’s digital world, is accepting applications for $10,000 grants – due Nov. 14.

Read full story
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticket

APPLE VALLEY – The Apple Valley Smoke Shop, a CA Lottery recognized “lucky retailer”, recently sold a SuperLotto Plus ticket to a High Desert winner with five matching numbers. Although the $39 million jackpot has still not been hit, the winner received $12,141.

Read full story
Oak Hills, CA

Edison awards $40,000 scholarship to Oak Hills graduate; 2023 application period now open

OAK HILLS – Oak Hills graduate and 2022 Edison Scholar, Kayla Pham, says she has always been fascinated with chemistry. Edison International awarded Pham $40,000 to pursue a career in STEM – science, technology, engineering or math. The deadline to apply for the 2023 Edison Scholarship is Dec. 9.

Read full story
1 comments
Adelanto, CA

Amazon Solar + Storage Project breaks ground in Adelanto

ADELANTO – Sitting on over 1,000 acres of privately owned land, AES’ Baldy Mesa Solar + Storage Project will house 150 MW of solar and 75 MW of battery storage to power Amazon facilities. The city of Adelanto welcomed the company as they recently broke ground on the project.

Read full story

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.

Read full story
535 comments
Yermo, CA

Eddie World ice cream sundae sets world record

YERMO – The World Record Academy announced Eddie World’s 70 foot ice cream sundae has set the world record for World's Largest Ice Cream Sculpture. According to their site, recognition with the World Record Academy provides a “lifetime listing of the record in the world's largest world record database.”

Read full story
1 comments
Victorville, CA

VVC alumnus turns gaming into business

VICTORVILLE -- Stephen Evans remembers printing labels, making boxes, and running back and forth to the post office to get his product to customers while still working 90 hours a week at Walmart. The owner of We The Hype gaming headsets now enjoys working full-time selling headsets while expanding his business.

Read full story
Hesperia, CA

Veterans Day celebrations around the High Desert

HESPERIA – Veterans Day celebrations around the High Desert continue the tradition of honoring men and women who have served the country. There are several events planned for this week.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives

APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”

Read full story
13 comments
California State

CALHFA giving homeowners $40K for Granny Flat

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The passage of controversial Senate Bills 9 and 10, effective until 2029, legalizes duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and small multifamily properties on lots previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes.CALHFA is providing a grant up to $40,000 for homeowners to help alleviate the housing crisis in California.

Read full story
26 comments
Hesperia, CA

SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homeless

HESPERIA – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative, Friday, in the city of Hesperia. The team, funded through SB 170 for $2 million, aims to stop the revolving door of homeless arrest, incarceration and release.

Read full story
3 comments
Victorville, CA

Santa Fe Trading Company gives 3 tips for selling crafts

VICTORVILLE -- Local artisans, unique gifts, live music and good food are in store at the Santa Fe Trading Company’s Fall season craft shows. Owner Steve Blech gives three tips on best practices for selling crafts.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy