Edison awards $40,000 scholarship to Oak Hills graduate; 2023 application period now open

OAK HILLS – Oak Hills graduate and 2022 Edison Scholar, Kayla Pham, says she has always been fascinated with chemistry. Edison International awarded Pham $40,000 to pursue a career in STEM – science, technology, engineering or math. The deadline to apply for the 2023 Edison Scholarship is Dec. 9.

“The idea of one day becoming a scientist who changes the world for the better is enamoring,” said Pham, who is now attending Columbia University. “The path to these goals is not straightforward and being a first-generation college student from a single-parent household has presented many challenges.”

Pham says she has a number of dreams but didn't have a way to fund her education.

Edison International awarded Pham and 29 other high school seniors $40,000 paid over four years. The awards are granted to students who live in Southern California Edison's (SCE) service area.

Students must meet other eligibility requirements that include having at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA, demonstrating a financial need and pursuing a degree related to science, technology, engineering or math.

In addition, this year, Edison International has increased the scholarship award amount from $40,000 to $50,000 and opened the scholarship to students majoring in cybersecurity and data analytics. The 2023 Edison Scholars are now eligible for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing the freshman year of school.

SCE’s parent company Edison International, one of Southern California's largest corporate philanthropic contributors, has awarded more than $13.5 million in scholarships to 730 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006. The program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers' utility bill payments do not fund company donations.

SCE encourages students from underserved communities, underrepresented groups and first-generation college students to apply for the $1.5 million scholarship program.

Pham says by advancing her education, she aims to address racial disparities in the creation and development of medication that is inclusive and reflective of the current population.

“After all, everyone deserves to be fairly represented in STEM,” said Pham.

For more information about the Edison Scholars program visit edisonscholars.com.