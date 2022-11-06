Victor Valley Museum hosting Cosmic Nights Nov. 12

High Desert Astronomical Society

APPLE VALLEY – Enjoy an evening gazing at the stars, Nov. 12, at Victor Valley Museum’s Cosmic Nights. In partnership with the High Desert Astronomical Society, the event will feature telescope viewing and an opportunity to discuss astronomy with telescope operators.

The San Bernardino County Museum’s exhibits of regional, cultural, natural history and other exciting events reflect the Board of Supervisors effort to achieve the Countywide Vision. Celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county creates a quality of life for residents and visitors.

The county works with local nonprofit High Desert Astronomical Society to provide astronomy education to the public at the Cosmic Nights event. The organization was formed to train volunteer astronomers on how to operate and maintain the astronomical equipment at the Luz Observatory in Apple Valley.

The volunteer astronomers will hold discussions with visitors about observations in the sky at Cosmic Nights.

The event will take place outside – weather permitting. Visitors are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Portable lawn chairs and blankets can be set up for extended viewing. Visitors can also bring binoculars or set up their own telescopes.

The Victor Valley Museum is located at 11873 Apple Valley Rd in Apple Valley. The Cosmic Night event starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Museum galleries will be open during the event and regular admission applies.

Admission prices are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 60 or over and active military, $2.50for students with I.D., $2.50 for children ages 5 through 12, free for children under 5, $1 for Museums For All participants with EBT Card and 50% off general admission price museum members.

Tickets are available in advance online or at the door. To purchase tickets online visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cosmic-nights-at-victor-valley-museum-tickets-410829440917?aff=erelexpmlt