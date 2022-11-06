SB County offering seminar to help take advantage of tax incentives

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County Economic Development is hosting a tax credit seminar, Nov. 17, in partnership with Fox Consulting Group. The seminar aims to help the community take advantage of federal and state tax incentive programs to offset the current year tax liability and reclaim taxes previously paid.
The seminar is for anyone who has:
- Paid any federal or state income tax
- Devoted time and resources to product development or process improvements
- Hired employees or anticipate hiring
- Sold stock or other assets resulting in capital gains
- Forecasted purchasing or leasing real and personal property in California?
- Been adversely impacted by COVID-19
- Conducted third-party or in-house training
- Or is located in a Designated Geographic Area
According to the website, the San Bernardino County Economic Development department connects businesses with the people and resources needed to make businesses succeed. Free site selection assistance, guidance on permitting or local regulations, local market information, demographic data, or information on incentive programs are some of the services offered.
Other upcoming events include:
Nov. 7, 2022 10:00 a.m. - How to sell on Etsy
Nov. 8, 2022 10:00 a.m. - How to outrank competition in the search engine optimization game
Nov. 9, 2022 10:00 a.m. - How to locate bid opportunities
Nov. 29, 2022 10:00 a.m. - How to respond to a bid
The Tax Credit seminar will be held online from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
To register for the seminar visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tax-credit-eminar-tickets-443385637377
For more information about San Bernardino County Economic Development visit https://selectsbcounty.com/
