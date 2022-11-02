California holds over $11.9 billion in lost money; check to claim yours. Canva

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The State Controller Office announced, Monday, that more than $11.9 billion in unclaimed property is waiting to be claimed . In September, the agency reunited 22,000 people with $41 million, including 12 claims valued at $3,777 in Barstow.

Common types of unclaimed property include bank accounts, wages, stocks, bonds, uncashed checks, insurance benefits, and safe deposit box contents.

“Nearly one in three visitors to our website finds property in their name, the average payout was $433 last year,” said State Controller Betty T. Yee. “It is well worth the few minutes it takes to check if we are safeguarding any property for you.”

Since 1959, California’s Unclaimed Property Program has kept businesses and other entities from keeping properties belonging to a customer with whom they have lost contact.

Anyone can search the unclaimed property database for free at www.claimit.ca.gov and see if people in their community or organization have items being safeguarded by the State Controller Office.

People who find property can submit claims for their money or valuables online or call (800) 992-4647 for assistance Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time – excluding holidays.

When searching the database try common misspellings of your name. If someone entered it incorrectly, that could be the reason it ended up at the State Controller Office. Next, match it up and see if it links to an address you have lived at to see if it might be your lost money.

If your business or organization needs help ensuring you understand and meet reporting obligations under California’s unclaimed property law, please take advantage of the Reporting Resources available to you through the State Controller Office.

In addition to searching the State database, you can also look at San Bernardino County’s website for an unclaimed property tax refund. With certain exceptions, taxpayers generally have four years to file a claim for the refund.