Apple Valley, CA

Lone Wolf Colony Fall festival raises money for scholarships

The HD Post

Apple Valley High School Medical and Health Science Technology at the Lone Wolf Colony Fall Festival.Curtis Fisher

APPLE VALLEY – Jedis, witches and crazy clowns descended upon the Lone Wolf Colony, Saturday, for their annual Fall Festival. The RV Park previously raised $10,000 in scholarships for local high school seniors and aims to do the same for next year.

“May 2022 we gave out $10,000 total in scholarships to the local high schools,” said Lone Wolf Colony Executive Director Shannon Irwin. “It was amazing and we hope to be able to give more after this event and Easter’s next year.”

Her and Lone Wolf Colony Co-Executive Director Billy Irwin provided the scholarships to students pursuing careers in the medical field, but now students pursuing any career field are eligible. Irwin says she also wants to reach out to all the schools in the High Desert and host a scholarship ceremony at Lone Wolf Colony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C22pr_0iv3JMbB00
Festival goers at the Lone Wolf Colony Fall Festival.Curtis Fisher

Twenty-two vendors including the Calming Rock Shop, Funny Farm Creations and Bizzy Bea’s Cha Cha sold food, handcrafted goods and jewelry to festival goers. Kona Ice is donating 20% of their sales to the scholarship fund.

High Desert Wet and Dry Party Supplies owner Earl Bowman donated three bounce houses and a mechanical bull for the festival.

“I’ve met a lot of people that live in Apple Valley,” said Bowman about the festival. “All the kids know me because of my grandkids.”

Across from the play area, Twenty Dollar Prophets and Rain Brings Weather provided live music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YelK_0iv3JMbB00
Twenty Dollar Prophets performing at the Lone Wolf Colony Fall Festival.Curtis Fisher

High school volunteers managed the carnival game area and haunted house. Granite Hills student Adriana Ratliff said this was her first year volunteering at the festival.

RELATED: Lone Wolf Colony's Easter Fest raises money!

“It’s pretty fun,” said Ratliff. “ I like making the little kids happy – giving them candy. We didn’t have anything like this when I was little.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teDVQ_0iv3JMbB00
Granite Hills student Adriana Ratliff volunteering at the Lone Wolf Colony Fall Festival.Curtis Fisher

Lone Wolf Colony is celebrating its 100th year and wants to be an asset to the community. The RV Resort and Retreat offers five overnight stay cabins, six dump stations, and a banquet hall. Community groups are encouraged to get involved with their venue.

Lone Wolf Colony is located at 23200 Bear Valley Rd, Apple Valley. For more information on Lone Wolf Colony visit https://www.lonewolfcolony.org.

