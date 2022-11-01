Mayor Courtney: "Dream Center" helps build businesses in Barstow

BARSTOW -- Electronics repair, a cell phone store, and GED tutoring are just a few of the services available at the Entrepreneur Resource Center in Barstow. The center, founded in 2017, is Mayor Paul Anthony Courtney’s vision to provide a hub for real world education and business experiences.

I call it the Dream Center. If you want to be in business, you can come to the resource center here.

Mayor Paul Anthony Courtney

“We can help you with SBA loans. We can help you with how to get a grant. We can actually provide those resources to you," said Courtney.

Courtney purchased the abandoned building and fully restored it with the help of local students who renovated the property.

The 6,000 square foot facility consists of office, classroom and private meeting space with Wifi internet access. Business services include counseling, pro bono mentoring and development seminars. In addition, there are seven retail market spaces available for entrepreneurs to sell their goods or services.

Entrepreneur Resource Center in Barstow. Curtis Fisher

One of those tenants, Corine Ulloa, operates Phone Girl Wireless -- a one stop shop for cellular services. She says she’s living the dream thanks to Courtney.

“I am a true success story,” said Ulloa.

A few doors down from Ulloa is Beautiful Beginnings -- a Live Scan fingerprinting and notary service. Owner Priscilla Fields, a retired Air Force veteran, not only provides business services but also does charitable work.

“We help people find jobs, homes and food -- every third of the month we do food drives,” said Fields.

SmarTeks Owner Curtis Cleveland provides cell phone, tablet and computer repair services in his retail space. He also manages the day to day operations of the Entrepreneur Resource Center.

Cleveland gives credit to Courtney for helping him change his life around and encourages the youth to take up entrepreneurship.

“Have faith in yourself and stay focused,” said Cleveland. “Stay family oriented.”

For more information about the Entrepreneur Resource Center call 760-979-2513.