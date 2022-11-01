Arts Connection holds first gathering for High Desert Region

Arts Connection Regional Program Director T. Faye Griffin hosting first gathering at DREAM Lounge. Davina Fisher

APPLE VALLEY – Visual, performing, and literary artists gathered for the All Points Artist Salon, October 26, for an evening of expression and dialogue. The Arts Connection gathering, held at D.R.E.A.M Lounge, aimed to foster connection, conversation, and community-building among the High Desert’s growing creative industry.

“Historically, salons have been touchstone gatherings where artists can develop mutually beneficial professional relationships,” said Arts Connection Regional Program Director T. Faye Griffin. “Cities with thriving artist communities often enjoy stimulated creative and economic vitality.”

Arts Connection, a non-profit, is the designated arts council of San Bernardino County. The council provides support, promotion, education, and advocacy for the arts to enrich the lives of artists and arts organizations throughout the communities.

Griffin is the first Arts Connection Regional Program Director for the High Desert.

“While Arts Connection has served the county for many years there has not been a dedicated representative in our region,” said Griffin. “I believe the first step to elevating arts and culture in the region is to create a safe and stimulating environment for us to get to know and support one another.”

RELATED: DV8 Artwalk showcasing local artists

The plan for All Points Artist Salon is to become a "moveable feast" with gatherings taking place regularly throughout the High Desert. Arts Connection hopes to launch several programs in the coming months.

As for the first event, the gathering took place at D.R.E.A.M. Lounge, a wine and craft beer bar at The Wine Seller in Apple Valley. Artists had an opportunity to not only receive and give support, but also share ideas and resources.

“Magic happens when creatives connect for conversation and community,” said Griffin.

The Arts Connection website also has several resources for artists to get career support from building a creative network to applying for grants and sponsorships. According to the site, the agency has helped 375 artists find jobs. In addition, they have assisted arts organizations in San Bernardino County receive $1.6 Million in funding.