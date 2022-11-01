Victorville, CA

Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competition

The HD Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJjiy_0itvbeQ200
Student design for the 2022 MESA Roller Coaster Design ChallengeAdelanto Elementary School District

VICTORVILLE – Jurassic Park and slasher motel rides are just a couple of the designs Melva David Academy of Excellence students came up with for this year’s MESA Roller Coaster Design Challenge. The University of Riverside’s (UCR) MESA Schools program holds the competition to promote its mission to help underserved and underrepresented students achieve success in STEM studies and careers.

The competition requires students to design and build a roller coaster model of their own design using any disposable material that transports a glass marble from the beginning of the track to the end. Teams that place in the competition win a trip to Knott's Berry Farm.

Melva Davis Academy, a middle school in the Adelanto Elementary School District, is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) campus with programs that are career-oriented in specialized classrooms.

The district tweeted out photos of students and wrote: “Students at Melva David Academy of Excellence built roller coasters in MESA club for the University of Riverside competition.”

This year, the challenge will be completed in a hybrid format – students submitted videos of the device and finalists will receive a visit from UCR MESA staff to complete the evaluation. Designs are evaluated on several factors including creativity, the number of elements, the length of the roller coaster, the thrill of the ride and the required press release that accompanies the design.

Competition designs were due October 14. Winning designs have yet to be announced.

The MESA Schools Program at UCR was established in 1999 – working with “hundreds of educationally disadvantaged students from the Inland Empire and helps them excel in math and science and encourages them to graduate with math-based degrees.”

RELATED: Victorville offering free monthly STEAM activities

There are currently 17 Inland Empire schools, including Melva Davis Academy, that participate in the MESA Schools Program. MESA partners with teachers, administrators, school district officials and industry representatives to provide this academic enrichment model. Students are selected to participate through a process that involves teachers at participating schools and locally-based MESA personnel.

The program holds other competitions throughout the year including a coding marathon and a MESA Day Competition.

According to the website, MESA students are more likely to be admitted to a UC – 80% vs 67% for California students overall. They also report that 74% of their student population is from historically underrepresented ethnic groups.

For more information on the MESA Schools Program at the University of Riverside visit:https://mesa.engr.ucr.edu/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Adelanto# Victorville# STEAM# UCR# roller coasters

Comments / 0

Published by

The HD Post is an online news source that seeks to inform, engage and empower the High Desert community. No matter where your on-the-go lifestyle takes you, The HD Post brings the news directly to you.

Victorville, CA
115 followers

More from The HD Post

Apple Valley, CA

Victor Valley Museum hosting Cosmic Nights Nov. 12

APPLE VALLEY – Enjoy an evening gazing at the stars, Nov. 12, at Victor Valley Museum’s Cosmic Nights. In partnership with the High Desert Astronomical Society, the event will feature telescope viewing and an opportunity to discuss astronomy with telescope operators.

Read full story
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley filmmaker showcases the High Desert with a creepy twist

APPLE VALLEY -- Apple Valley filmmaker Curtis Fisher’s horror short, Dry Run, is his second film about High Desert rural life – but with a creepy twist. Fisher says the rural desert gave him the idea for Dry Run.

Read full story
4 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

SB County offering seminar to help take advantage of tax incentives

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County Economic Development is hosting a tax credit seminar, Nov. 17, in partnership with Fox Consulting Group. The seminar aims to help the community take advantage of federal and state tax incentive programs to offset the current year tax liability and reclaim taxes previously paid.

Read full story
1 comments
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044

HESPERIA – Brightline West, an $8 billion high speed rail project connecting Southern California to Las Vegas, released its environmental report on its Cajon Pass railway portion for public comment. A highlight of the document includes expectations of a 12.3 million one-way ridership by 2044.

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Rhythm and Flow owner gives 3 mindsets of a successful business owner

VICTORVILLE -- Rhythm and Flow, the only hot yoga studio in the High Desert, opened in April with the intention of bringing a new style of fitness to the area. Owner Vinnie Lipiz offers his advice on how to think like a successful business owner.

Read full story
Newberry Springs, CA

Newberry Springs Pistachio Festival this weekend

NEWBERRY SPRINGS – Fun, games, food, craft vendors, and “lots of pistachios” are awaiting at the 24th annual Pistachio Festival taking place this weekend at Newberry Springs Community Park.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

CA Mortgage Relief Program has provided $14.6M to San Bernardino County homeowners with expanded eligibility

SAN BERNARDINO –California Mortgage Relief funding has provided 547 San Bernardino County homeowners with a total $14.6 million for past-due mortgage payments since its January 2022 inception. The state has provided a total of $206 million in payments of the $1 billion that was received from the federal American Rescue Plan Homeowners Assistance Fund.

Read full story
3 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley Labyrinth

APPLE VALLEY -- The drive out to the Fairview Dry Lake -- where a 60 foot labyrinth is located, is on a soft, sandy road. Many believe the ancient design represents the spiritual path or journey of life.

Read full story
1 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

CALeVIP giving rebates up to $100,000 for electric vehicle fast charging stations

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) is providing rebates for purchasing and installing direct current fast chargers for electric vehicles in the eastern and central regions of California - including San Bernardino County. The Golden State Priority Project applications will open January 24, 2023 to fund sites located in disadvantaged or low-income communities.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California holds over $11.9 billion in lost money; check to claim yours

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The State Controller Office announced, Monday, that more than $11.9 billion in unclaimed property is waiting to be claimed. In September, the agency reunited 22,000 people with $41 million, including 12 claims valued at $3,777 in Barstow.

Read full story
6 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Lone Wolf Colony Fall festival raises money for scholarships

APPLE VALLEY – Jedis, witches and crazy clowns descended upon the Lone Wolf Colony, Saturday, for their annual Fall Festival. The RV Park previously raised $10,000 in scholarships for local high school seniors and aims to do the same for next year.

Read full story
Barstow, CA

Mayor Courtney: "Dream Center" helps build businesses in Barstow

BARSTOW -- Electronics repair, a cell phone store, and GED tutoring are just a few of the services available at the Entrepreneur Resource Center in Barstow. The center, founded in 2017, is Mayor Paul Anthony Courtney’s vision to provide a hub for real world education and business experiences.

Read full story
1 comments
Apple Valley, CA

Arts Connection holds first gathering for High Desert Region

APPLE VALLEY – Visual, performing, and literary artists gathered for the All Points Artist Salon, October 26, for an evening of expression and dialogue. The Arts Connection gathering, held at D.R.E.A.M Lounge, aimed to foster connection, conversation, and community-building among the High Desert’s growing creative industry.

Read full story
Adelanto, CA

Boys and Girls Club reopening in Adelanto this November 

ADELANTO – After a 10 year hiatus, the Boys and Girls Club is reopening at the Glasper Center under new management. The club’s new direction promises to bring programs for the whole family.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy