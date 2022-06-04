Opinion: There's a reason you should welcome goosebumps

Girl Dancing Image by rawpixel.com

Goosebumps, those little prickly-pox that pepper your skin when you feel a chill, have a more exciting reason to make an appearance than to just make you aware that the temperature around you has dipped. Besides, have we not evolved beyond an extra mechanism to let us know when we’re cold?

These tiny pimples are even more intriguing—as a biological function—when they’re a chemical reaction associated with emotions.

Though goosebumps appear when you’re cold, they also pop-up when your brain reacts to emotional stimuli. Being afraid can give you bumps, indeed. However, a range of positive emotions can also be responsible for causing the phenomena.

Goosebumps are thought to be triggered by a surge of dopamine—the feel good hormone—in the brain. As part of the sympathetic nervous system, the theory is that adrenaline is responsible for this surge, making goosebumps is part of the fight or flight response. Scientists are still figuring out exactly what causes them, but have recently uncovered an association between goosebumps and hair follicle regeneration, according to this article. (Good news as a possible treatment for unwanted baldness!)

Because much is still unknown about why goosebumps appear when we experience good feelings like pride; when we’re awestruck, or even when we hear a song that moves us, research continues into the dermal reaction.

But, be warned, just like wisdom teeth, the goose pimples could threaten to be superfluous on the continuing evolutionary timeline. Similar to the tonsils and tailbone, goosebumps are suspected to be a hold-over from days gone by. Some scientists believe these little bumps could be phased out by evolution over the next few centuries.

In the meantime, the biggest job for these tiny prickles is that of the slightly euphoric sense of happiness and well-being they contribute to when we’re feeling that “special”, good feeling that they accompany.

Advice…

Since this interesting and age-old process isn’t promised to us mere humans throughout the existence of our kind, take the unnecessary with the extraordinary.

Let the pimples pock your dermis, when your brain already knows your cold; signaling your chill in redundancy. Then, allow them to make an appearance the next time you feel the joy of pride or hear that song from that special night and let that “feeling” wash over you.

Tiny price to pay.

Check out these articles for more scientific information:

“There’s a biological reason why some people get chills…..”

”Wondering about goosebumps?….”