Opinion: School systems should include meditation as part of daily curricula

Meditation must be taught as a subject in our public schools. It could be one of the best and easiest opportunities for a lot of children to grow into well-meaning, empathetic, connected adults.

In a world of chaos and confusion, plagues and viruses; it can be difficult for the average adult to keep it together.

There’s so much going on and at such a rapid pace that most of us can’t keep up. Changing mandates, rules, statistics, advice; even as a grown up, it can be a lot to take.

With all that’s going on, ever stop to think what the children must be going through? Their world is a default result of ours. They simply inherit whatever we pass along to them.

These days children shoulder A LOT of stress. They have their regular kid stressors: who to play with at recess, where to sit at lunch, what college will accept them. They have the weight of their home life; including the lives and relationships of their responsible, caring (and unfortunately sometimes not so responsible and caring) adults. And now, they have the worries of the world; their health being affected by mysterious viruses, and concerns about the violence in their communities and in their schools.

These issues were not the worries of the youth thirty years ago. In the “good ol’ days”, the subject of children’s mental health, particularly those without glaring challenges, was not a popular one.

The world has changed.

Now, children often deal with a tremendous amount of stressful challenges. These challenges and the general well-being of children have prompted the American Academy of Pediatrics to recommend that parents teach their children to meditate and that teachers include mindfulness meditation as part of their daily lessons.

Although there has not been nearly as much research done on the developing brains of children and their brains’ relationship to meditation as there has been on adults; there’s been enough to prove that meditation has hefty benefits for kids too.

As far back as 2016 a Forbes article reported that researchers noted positive changes in students who participated in meditation sessions at school.

The benefits these children received included:

Increased attention

Better sleep

Better mental health

An escape from trauma

Increased self-regulation and self-awareness

Improved school attendance and grades

Enhanced social-emotional development

Those, I think, are enough benefits to give school-based mindfulness a whirl.

Why not infuse curricula—in public schools all over the country—with meditation and mindfulness?

I’ve personally used deep-breathing and mindfulness techniques in the classroom. I can say, anecdotally, it‘s worked for me. These methods serve to calm and refocus students.

What if students were taught to meditate when entering kindergarten and they continued to develop their practice until they graduate high school? Like reading, writing, and math, it would be part of the curriculum.

Not to be naive, injecting the traditional Eastern religious practice of meditation in every public school in America may prove to be challenging; possibly a feat that could only be accomplished by the Buddha himself.

But what about mindfulness taught in an inoffensive, non-religious, kid-friendly way? No prayer beads, no intentional chakra cleansing; just educators facilitating an age-appropriate practice of deep breathing, concentration, and self-awareness.

Think of life as a building. Every building needs a foundation strong enough to withstand the weight of the entire structure.

Now, think of childhood as the foundation supporting an entire life. Children need every tool available to them to be able to grow into healthy, stable adults. They need the resources to be able to withstand the weight of the challenges that they’ll encounter. Meditation and mindfulness have already proven to be effective tools.

With a regular meditation practice, think about how focused, adaptable, and connected kindergartners could be in just five years—as exiting fourth graders! Then, imagine how these same children would have the opportunity to flourish as college freshman, and later, as well adults.

Will teaching children to be more mindful solve all of society's problems? We’d have to wait and see. But, in the meantime, we’d be able to enjoy the experience of living in a society where an entire generation is heavily meditated.