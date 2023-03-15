Nebraska Football hosting pair of four-star brothers this month

Jerod Smith during a game. Photo by (Brian Dohn/247Sports)

A pair of brothers will visit Nebraska football later this month, as high-profile talent continues to roll in.

Edge rusher Jacob Smith and defensive lineman Jerod Smith will be in Nebraska on March 25 according to their On3 profiles.

Jacob is a four-star recruit. He is the seventh overall edge player in his class, and the top player in his class from the state of Connecticut per the 247Sports Rankings. Smith has an extensive offer sheet that includes 27 offers in total. Kentucky and Notre Dame appear to be in the lead right now.

Jacob had 29 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2021 for Loomis Chafee High School. Smith measures in at six-foot-five, 225 pounds. He is extremely quick off the edge, and can use his hands to get to the ballcarrier quickly.

Jerod also is a four-star recruit. He is the 14th overall defensive lineman in his class, and the second overall player in his classroom state of Connecticut per 247Sports Rankings. Kentucky and Notre Dame are also in the lead for his recruitment as well. Jerod is a little bit different from his brother in the sense that he is more of a straight bull-rusher. This makes sense, given the nature of his position. He uses his strengths to trade into the backfield and make a play.

It will be intriguing to see where these brothers few Nebraska following their visit. It seems like the program is trying to get as many recruits in as possible. The Smiths would be instant impact playmakers for the Nebraska football program. They each bring something a little bit different to the table, but are dominant at the positions they play.