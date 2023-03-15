Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football hosting pair of four-star brothers this month

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNkLn_0lK5IRqv00
Jerod Smith during a game.Photo by(Brian Dohn/247Sports)

A pair of brothers will visit Nebraska football later this month, as high-profile talent continues to roll in.

Edge rusher Jacob Smith and defensive lineman Jerod Smith will be in Nebraska on March 25 according to their On3 profiles.

Jacob is a four-star recruit. He is the seventh overall edge player in his class, and the top player in his class from the state of Connecticut per the 247Sports Rankings. Smith has an extensive offer sheet that includes 27 offers in total. Kentucky and Notre Dame appear to be in the lead right now.

Jacob had 29 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2021 for Loomis Chafee High School. Smith measures in at six-foot-five, 225 pounds. He is extremely quick off the edge, and can use his hands to get to the ballcarrier quickly.

Jerod also is a four-star recruit. He is the 14th overall defensive lineman in his class, and the second overall player in his classroom state of Connecticut per 247Sports Rankings. Kentucky and Notre Dame are also in the lead for his recruitment as well. Jerod is a little bit different from his brother in the sense that he is more of a straight bull-rusher. This makes sense, given the nature of his position. He uses his strengths to trade into the backfield and make a play.

It will be intriguing to see where these brothers few Nebraska following their visit. It seems like the program is trying to get as many recruits in as possible. The Smiths would be instant impact playmakers for the Nebraska football program. They each bring something a little bit different to the table, but are dominant at the positions they play.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nebraska Football

Comments / 0

Published by

A Nebraska athletics Writer and blogger whose focus is primarily on football. I also dabble in Nebraska basketball news as well as baseball and volleyball.

Lincoln, NE
609 followers

More from The Great Cornholio

Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football smartly making Kansas, Missouri priority areas

The Nebraska football coaching staff has definitely identified areas they want to recruit. Florida and Texas are two of them, and Nebraska fans are already seeing a Texas flare in the program. However, they want to establish another area as well: Missouri and Kansas.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football hosting four-star TE in March

Nebraska football will have another standout for Junior Day on March 24. 2024 four-star tight end Jaden Reddell will be on campus for the event per his On3 profile. Reddell is the 17th overall tight end in the 2024 class, and the seventh overall player in his class from the state of Missouri per the 247Sports Rankings.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Basketball: Denim Dawson enters transfer portal

Nebraska basketball redshirt freshman Denim Dawson. entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, as more moves continue to be made within the basketball team. This was first reported by 247Sports’ Travis Branham.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda posts picture with Dylan Raiola

Nebraska football wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda posted a picture of him working out with Dylan Raiola Tuesday, and it got social media buzzing. Raiola is the top player in the 2024 class, and he has been connected to Nebraska football recently. He took a visit to the program at the end of February, in what was deemed a surprise visit. He is also scheduled to visit the program at the end of March, during what is going to be a big visit weekend with several high-profile recruits.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: 2024 Top-10 WR set to visit Lincoln later this month

Another big-time wide receiver will be in the visiting Nebraska at the end of March. 2024 four-star wideout Ryan Pellum will be visiting Lincoln per his On3 profile. Pellum is the fifth overall wide receiver in the 2024 class, and the seventh overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports composite rankings. He has an extensive offer sheet that includes 42 offers in total. Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and USC are among the programs that have offered him. Most recently, he was offered by Oklahoma on December 15.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football hosting '24 athlete with growing offer sheet

Nebraska football continues to be busy trying to get recruits to campus, and a running back will come to Lincoln at the end of March. 2024 running back Peyton Lewis is set to visit the program. He will do so on March 24-26 per 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football adds WR Dae’Vonn Hall to March visit weekend

Nebraska Football is set to have a lengthy visitor list at the end of March. More names keep being added for the weekend, and one of them is 2024 wide receiver Dae’Vonn Hall. This was confirmed via his On3 profile.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Basketball season ends with defensive thud vs. Gophers

Nebraska basketball lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a 78-75 margin on Wednesday night. There were several crucial plays towards the end of the game. The basketball bouncing off of Sam Griesel while Nebraska tried to score was a difficult break. Two illegal screens in a row also did not help matters. Nevertheless, there was one major theme. The defense struggled throughout the evening.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: LB Chief Borders excited for Tony White's defense

Nebraska football linebacker Chief Borders met with the media on Monday, and gave a bit of a glimpse into what the Huskers defense could be under Tony White. For context, White will bring a 3-3-5 defense into the program. This is similar to what Nebraska football has run in past years, however it will be intriguing to see the twist that white brings to it.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska basketball needs C.J. Wilcher to step up on Wednesday.

Nebraska basketball is set to face off against Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. There are several keys to the game in order for the Huskers to be successful. One player who will be worth watching on Wednesday night is CJ Wilcher.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: 2024 five-star WR Ryan Wingo plans visit date

Nebraska Football is set to have another visitor during the visit weekend at the end of March. 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo is scheduled to take a trip to Lincoln, adding more star power to what is going to be a busy weekend.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

WR Trey Palmer shows off blazing speed at NFL Combine

Nebraska Football wide receiver Trey Palmer showed off his speed on Saturday afternoon at the NFL Combine. Palmer ran a 4.33 unofficial 40-yard dash. It was the fastest recorded time for a wide receiver up to that point in the afternoon.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Texas lineman stopping in Lincoln for visit

Nebraska football will be hosting three-star Texas offensive lineman Gibson Pyle for a visit on Saturday. This was confirmed by Hail Varsity’s Greg Smith. Pyle is the 33rd overall interior offensive lineman in the 2025 for class per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He has a lengthy offer sheet, spanning 24 offers in total. Right now, it appears that North Carolina is in the lead for his services. Most recently, he received an offer from North Texas on February 24.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football to get visit from fast-rising '25 QB in March

March is going to be a very busy month of recruiting for Nebraska football. On Wednesday, they got another visitor lined up for the end of the month. 2025 quarterback Stone Saunders will visit Nebraska beginning on March 23, per his On3 profile.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football welcomes legacy walk-on to program

Nebraska football will be getting a legacy player in their walk-on program as defensive end Conor Connealy announced on social media that he plans to join Nebraska football. Connealy measures in at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. His father Terry played a major part in Nebraska’s success in the mid--90s. Terry was a co-captain on the team that won the 1994 national title. He had a very productive year, recording 42 tackles and 13 quarterback hurries that year.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Legacy prospect Caleb Benning visiting in March

Nebraska Football is set to have yet another visitor during the busy visit weekend at the end of March, and it is a legacy prospect. 2024 safety Caleb Benning will be in town as part of the massive visit weekend, per his On3 profile.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football adds four-star WR to star-studded weekend

Nebraska Football is set have another wide receiver coming on that is the March recruiting weekend. 2025 four-star receiver Isaiah Mozee is yet another visitor coming to Lincoln, for what should be an eventful weekend. This was confirmed via his profile on On3.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football in Top 3 for physical Pennsylvania OT

There was notable recruiting news for Nebraska football on Saturday, as they made the top three for interior offensive lineman Zafir Stewart. Stewart is a member of the 2024 class, and is the 22nd overall player in the class from the state of Pennsylvania. He is a three-star recruit. The lineman made the announcement on Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football gets new prediction for Dylan Raiola

Nebraska football hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola on a visit Saturday afternoon. However, that was just the beginning of what was a busy day for the quarterback in many respects. The signal -caller got a Crystal Ball in his favor from 247Sports.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy