Nebraska Football: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda posts picture with Dylan Raiola

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda during a game. Photo by (Michael Bruntz/Getty Images)

Nebraska football wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda posted a picture of him working out with Dylan Raiola Tuesday, and it got social media buzzing.

Raiola is the top player in the 2024 class, and he has been connected to Nebraska football recently. He took a visit to the program at the end of February, in what was deemed a surprise visit. He is also scheduled to visit the program at the end of March, during what is going to be a big visit weekend with several high-profile recruits.

Garcia-Castaneda returned to the team in January, after entering the transfer portal in October. He caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in 202, with most of his production coming in the season opener against Northwestern. He caught four passes for 120 yards in the contest, and it looked like he was going to be a key part of the offense.

However, he saw his role decline towards the middle of last season. He rejoined the team before winter workouts in January after entering the transfer portal in October.

In the meantime, the tweet sent Nebraska social media into a frenzy, as it featured the quarterback with several players in Nebraska football gear.

This tweet is certainly intriguing, as it’s one of the first times we have seen a current Nebraska football player work out with Dylan Raiola. There is certainly smoke regarding the quarterback coming, and he would be a game-changer in the Nebraska football program.

Time will tell what ends up happening, but it’s hard not to get excited about the picture. It’s means that the Nebraska football program is still very much in play, and that current players want the prospect to be here. A commitment from the quarterback would elevate the Nebraska football program quickly and efficiently. Here’s to hoping his next visit makes an even better impression.