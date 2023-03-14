Nebraska Football: 2024 Top-10 WR set to visit Lincoln later this month

Pellum after a practice. Photo by (Greg Biggins/247Sports)

Another big-time wide receiver will be in the visiting Nebraska at the end of March. 2024 four-star wideout Ryan Pellum will be visiting Lincoln per his On3 profile.

Pellum is the fifth overall wide receiver in the 2024 class, and the seventh overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports composite rankings. He has an extensive offer sheet that includes 42 offers in total. Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and USC are among the programs that have offered him. Most recently, he was offered by Oklahoma on December 15.

Pellum recorded 52 receptions for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns for pelican high school last season. He was most recently invited to the Polynesian Bowl on Tuesday. This recruitment certainly has defensive coordinator Tony White’s fingerprints on it, as White has been able to recruit in the California area.

Pellum is a bit on the smaller side at 5-foot-11 170 pounds. Nevertheless, his speed is undeniable. As soon as he catches the football, he immediately turns and races up-field. He is also very quick at alluding defenders, as he shifts quickly and can make them miss with ease.

Currently, Nebraska football has one commitment in the 2024 class in Texas athlete Roger Gradney. It would not be a stretch to expect more commitments soon, as Nebraska looks to make their mark with this 2024 group.

It’s very clear that Nebraska football wants to land a big-time wide receiver for the 2024 class. Pellum would certainly fit the bill, and his stock is only going to rise. One has to wonder if that visit weekend will shift Nebraska the top of his list.