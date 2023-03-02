Nebraska Football welcomes legacy walk-on to program

Nebraska fireworks during a game. Photo by (Josh Ferdico/Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska football will be getting a legacy player in their walk-on program as defensive end Conor Connealy announced on social media that he plans to join Nebraska football.

Connealy measures in at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. His father Terry played a major part in Nebraska’s success in the mid--90s. Terry was a co-captain on the team that won the 1994 national title. He had a very productive year, recording 42 tackles and 13 quarterback hurries that year.

The younger Connealy’s high school highlights are interesting, as they showcase him more as an edge rusher. He has a knack for getting after the quarterback, and he plays with aggressiveness. The defensive end’s size is something that is really highlighted at the high school level, and it will be interesting to see if he can translate that into success in the collegiate ranks.

The utilization of the walk-on program over the past couple of years has been interesting. There have been some success stories, such as running back Brody Belt. The walk-on program has been a big part of Nebraska’s history, and it will be intriguing to see how Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football coaching staff utilize it in their own way. At the very least, they are continuing to focus on the state of Nebraska, even in the walk-on program.

Another Nebraska football legacy will be in the fold. It’ll be intriguing to see if he makes an impact. He is at least getting a shot to follow in his father’s footsteps, as Nebraska football looks to enter a new era.