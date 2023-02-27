Nebraska Football: Legacy prospect Caleb Benning visiting in March

Caleb Benning during a game. Photo by (Mike Schaefer/247Sports)

Nebraska Football is set to have yet another visitor during the busy visit weekend at the end of March, and it is a legacy prospect. 2024 safety Caleb Benning will be in town as part of the massive visit weekend, per his On3 profile.

Benning is a three-star recruit. He is the 52nd overall athlete in the 2024 class, and the fifth overall player in the class from the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports rankings. He has a numerical rating of 88.

Benning has no Crystal Ball predictions at this time, but he does have a growing offer sheet. Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, and Wyoming have all extended offers his way.

What could he bring to Nebraska football?

Benning is extremely quick when it comes to reaction time, and that serves him well as a safety. He does well in terms of both reading pass plays, and also coming down on run plays. He is able to fill holes quickly, and come down and make a play. Pursuit is also a strength of his, and that helps take away the middle of the field. He is the type of player that you have to watch as a quarterback, due to his athleticism and his ability to cover the field.

Benning fits the mold of a free-range safety, and that is something that could be very beneficial in a 3-3-5 defense.

If the last name sounds familiar, it should. He is the son of Damon Benning, who played at Nebraska from 1992-1996, and was a multi-year letter winner. This would certainly be a legacy commitment should it happen and it would be fun to see another Benning on the team.

It will be interesting to see if anything happens during this visit. Nevertheless, it’s clear that Nebraska football is pulling out all the stops for the March weekend.