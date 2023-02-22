Nebraska Football: Corey Campbell sets tone for strength and conditioning program

Corey Campbell during his press conference on Wednesday. Photo by (Steve Marik/Inside Nebraska)

Strength and conditioning was an Achilles’ heel for the Nebraska football program last season. Now, it seems like things are getting back on track in that regard. Strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell was among the Nebraska assistants who met with the media on Wednesday. In the process, he outlined his vision for what he expects.

Campbell came to Nebraska following his work with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and 2022. He was part of Matt Rhule’s staff while the latter was with the Panthers. Prior to his work in Carolina, he also worked with Rhule while at Baylor. Campbell spent four seasons with the Bears, serving as the Assistant Director of Athletic Performance from 2017 to 2019. He was named the Director of Athletic Performance in 2020.

Campbell comes to Nebraska knowing the staff he is working under. Now, he needs to find out more about the players on the roster. One thing is for certain, he is going to expect a lot out of them. That was made clear on Wednesday afternoon, and assembled reporters got to see a bit of his personality. It’s clear that he expects a lot out of this current group of Nebraska football players. He has a vision of how he wants to accomplish things, as transcribed by the Omaha World-Herald's Josie Whalen .

"I could have the best strength and condition in the world but if I don't have the buy in from (the players) it doesn't mean anything," Campbell said.

"There's no substitute for strength and there's no excuse for a lack of it."

It remains to be seen how Campbell will implement things. Nevertheless, it is encouraging to hear him say things like this. The Huskers looked tired towards the end of games, and fatigue was a major issue, specifically against teams that could run the football at a high level. The program would start out strong in the first half, and then fatigue would set in.

Strength and conditioning is a major part of the game of football, and it looks as though Campbell is ready to take on the challenge