Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football set to host 2024 local speedster Isaiah McMorris

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140dDY_0koh3UHs00
Isaiah McMorris during a game.Photo by(Parker Thune,/247Sports)

Nebraska football is set to have several visitors in the month of March. One of the visitors includes a three-star athlete Isaiah McMorris who is going to come on March 25. He made the announcement on Twitter.

McMorris is from Bellevue, and is a three-star recruit.

McMorris is the 52nd overall athlete in the 2024 class, and the fourth overall player in his class from the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports rankings. McMorris has an offer sheet that includes the likes of Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa, and Kansas.

Right now, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Penn State are the three teams that are standing out in his recruitment. He is being recruited to Nebraska by wide receivers coach Garret McGuire.

McMorris had over 1,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his sophomore season of 2021-22. He is a speed player, and can be used in a variety of ways. McMorris was used out of the backfield as a running back in certain sweep packages. He was also used as a kick returner in other instances. He was able to fit in well with the roles he was put in, primarily because of his speed. McMorris would fit in very well with Nebraska football’s goal of trying to acquire more speed at the position.

Currently, Nebraska football has no commitments in the 2024 class. However, that will probably change soon. The program is having a big visit day towards the end of March, where several elite prospects, including McMorris will attend. With this coaching staff, recruiting is not an issue. This could be Nebraska football’s chance to make a good impression, as they look to land some big fish in the 2024 class.

It will be interesting to see what comes of McMorris’s visit. One thing is for sure, Nebraska football wants to lock down the state. A commitment from McMorris would certainly be a good place to start.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Isaiah McMorris# Nebraska football

Comments / 0

Published by

A Nebraska athletics Writer and blogger whose focus is primarily on football. I also dabble in Nebraska basketball news as well as baseball and volleyball.

Lincoln, NE
559 followers

More from The Great Cornholio

Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football alum Adrian Martinez continuing career in USFL

A Nebraska football alum is continuing his career, as former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez was selected in the second round of the USFL Draft on Tuesday. He will be under center for the New Jersey Generals, coached by former Nebraska football headman Mike Riley. This was first reported by HailVarsity.com’s Brady Oltmans.

Read full story
4 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: 4-star speedster Roger Gradney commits

Nebraska football picked up their first commitment of the 2024 class late Monday night. Roger Gradney committed to the program. He made the announcement via Twitter. Gradney is the 28th overall athlete in the country, and the 40th overall player in the state of Texas per the 247 sports rankings. He is the 234th overall player in the 2024 class, and is a four-star athlete.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football projected to land four-star Texas athlete

Nebraska football looks to be in the mix for a Texas prospect, as several Crystal Balls were put in for Nebraska over the weekend. 2024 athlete Roger Gradney received several Crystal Ball predictions for Nebraska.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football makes cut for 2024 WR Zion Kearney

Nebraska football made the Top 6 for 2024 Texas wide receiver Zion Kearney. Kearney released his list on Thursday afternoon. He made the announcement on Twitter. Nebraska football is competing with Oklahoma, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and the University of Houston. The wideout was offered by Nebraska on December 28, 2022. Kearney had 33 offers in total. The fact that Nebraska is still very much in play is certainly a notch in the belt for the coaching staff.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football gets new Crystal Ball for Dylan Raiola

Nebraska football got some news on Monday afternoon, as a medium confidence Crystal Ball was placed for 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Mike Schaefer of 247Sports placed the Crystal Ball with a confidence score of four.

Read full story
3 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coach

Nebraska football wide receivers coach Garret McGuire had a meeting with the media on Thursday, and he discussed his philosophy on working with players. It was interesting to hear, especially given McGuire’s relative inexperience in comparison to other coaches on the staff.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn Hampton

Nebraska football was able to make the cut for four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The wide receiver put Nebraska football in his top seven. This was first reported by ON3's Hayes Fawcett.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in spring

Nebraska football is in the mix for top 2024 wide receiver Gatlin Bair. He is a four-star recruit, and has a 90 overall numerical rating from 247Sports. Bair is the 34th overall wide receiver in his class, and the top player in his class from the state of Idaho per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has no Crystal Ball predictions at this time. The wideout does have an extensive offer sheet that includes the likes of Michigan, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M among others.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson

Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with Huskers

A Nebraska football commit got ratings boost as his stock continues to soar. Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles was bumped up to three stars, in an article published by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks on Sunday.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Nebraska Football: Ed Foley's work ethic blueprint for Huskers coaching staff

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule had a lot to say his in press conference on Wednesday. One of the things he talked about was the work ethic of his coaching staff. Take special teams coach Ed Foley for example. Foley has visited 75 high schools so far in his tenure with the program. That is a staggering number.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier Betts

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule discussed wide receiver Zavier Betts in his press conference on Wednesday, as the latter looks to make an impact for a new program. The wideout was part of the Scott Frost regime, and now looks to make an impact under Rhule.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik Gilbert

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Wednesday, and discussed some of his players as National Signing Day came to a close. One of the players he mentioned was tight end Arik Gilbert.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior Bowl

Former Nebraska football wide receiver Trey Palmer is impressing at Reese's Senior Bowl practices, as he looks to increase his stock. Palmer is coming off a career year for Nebraska football. He recorded 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns for Nebraska football last season. He came to the program by way of the transfer portal. He spent his first couple seasons at LSU.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program

Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 cornerback D’Andre Barnes. The program made the announcement official on Signing Day Wednesday. Barnes is from Colorado, and measures in at 6 feet, 175 pounds. He is a member of the class of 2023. Barnes had offers on the table from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Nevada, and Wyoming. He visited Nebraska on January 28.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan Raiola

Nebraska football is making a hard push for 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. That was extremely evident Friday, as they brought every single assistant coach to Arizona to visit him. This was first reported by Rivals.com’s Greg Smith.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on Friday

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in the Kansas City area on Friday to check out 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. This was first reported by On3’s Sean Callahan who confirmed the news following Rhule’s tweet.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on Thursday

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday afternoon ,trying to find more recruits for the 2024 class. Rivals.com’s Greg Smith reported that Rhule was likely going to visit 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy