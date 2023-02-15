Nebraska Football set to host 2024 local speedster Isaiah McMorris

Isaiah McMorris during a game. Photo by (Parker Thune,/247Sports)

Nebraska football is set to have several visitors in the month of March. One of the visitors includes a three-star athlete Isaiah McMorris who is going to come on March 25. He made the announcement on Twitter.

McMorris is from Bellevue, and is a three-star recruit.

McMorris is the 52nd overall athlete in the 2024 class, and the fourth overall player in his class from the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports rankings. McMorris has an offer sheet that includes the likes of Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa, and Kansas.

Right now, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Penn State are the three teams that are standing out in his recruitment. He is being recruited to Nebraska by wide receivers coach Garret McGuire.

McMorris had over 1,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his sophomore season of 2021-22. He is a speed player, and can be used in a variety of ways. McMorris was used out of the backfield as a running back in certain sweep packages. He was also used as a kick returner in other instances. He was able to fit in well with the roles he was put in, primarily because of his speed. McMorris would fit in very well with Nebraska football’s goal of trying to acquire more speed at the position.

Currently, Nebraska football has no commitments in the 2024 class. However, that will probably change soon. The program is having a big visit day towards the end of March, where several elite prospects, including McMorris will attend. With this coaching staff, recruiting is not an issue. This could be Nebraska football’s chance to make a good impression, as they look to land some big fish in the 2024 class.

It will be interesting to see what comes of McMorris’s visit. One thing is for sure, Nebraska football wants to lock down the state. A commitment from McMorris would certainly be a good place to start.