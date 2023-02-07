Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in spring

The Great Cornholio

Gatlin Bair during a camp.

Nebraska football is in the mix for top 2024 wide receiver Gatlin Bair. He is a four-star recruit, and has a 90 overall numerical rating from 247Sports.

Bair is the 34th overall wide receiver in his class, and the top player in his class from the state of Idaho per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has no Crystal Ball predictions at this time. The wideout does have an extensive offer sheet that includes the likes of Michigan, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M among others.

Bair is going to make several visits this spring, and it sounds like Nebraska football is in the mix to land him.

Bair is very quick in terms of his routes, and gets out of his break quickly. He also has the ability to make things happen after the catch. His vision is also a tremendous asset of his. He is able to quickly recognize where holes are in a play, and exploit them. Bair measures in at six-foot-two, 180 pounds. That size helps them play efficiently on the outside.

He would give Nebraska football an instant downfield playmaker. He would probably best fit on the outside for the program.

In the meantime, he plans to take a visit to Lincoln in the spring, as his visit list begins to heat up, as transcribed by Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.

"I'd say the schools recruiting me the hardest are probably Boise State, Utah, BYU, Nebraska and Michigan," said Bair.
"I'll for sure take some visits in spring," said Bair. "I'll probably for sure go check out Michigan and Nebraska and then maybe like Oregon or Colorado, but we will see with track."

It would be interesting to see where he would fit in the Nebraska football wide receiver room, with the room itself featuring several names already. Malachi Coleman is the headliner for the wide receiver room. Beyond that, there are several names such as Jaidyn Doss, Brice Turner, and Jaylen Lloyd among others who should be able to see the field. There is not a lack of depth at wide receiver

Nevertheless, adding Bair to the room would stack it more with elite talent.

