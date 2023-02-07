Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1W8M_0kfcLRtO00
Carter Nelson on a Nebraska visit.Photo by(Michael Bruntz/247Sports)

Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.

Nelson’s stock is slowing rising. He is ranked as the ninth overall tight and in the 2024 class, and the second overall player in the classroom the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports composite rankings. Nelson has a 90 overall numerical rating from 247Sports.

His offer sheet is growing steadily, as he has 18 total offers on the table. Some of the bigger programs include Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Nebraska. Most recently, he received an offer from Louisville on February 2.

Nelson currently plays at Ainsworth High School, where he has been able to find success at the tight end position. Nelson has shown the ability to be a playmaker.

The 2020 season was his best, as he recorded 36 catches for 536 yards and eight touchdowns. His 2021 numbers were a bit down, as he recorded 28 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns. Even still, he is one of the more sought- after tight end prospects in the country.

Nebraska football is among the schools making a push, and so far Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff is making a good impression on Nelson, as transcribed by Luke Mullen of the Lincoln Journal Star. The staff was at his basketball game on January 21.

“It was definitely a great experience because he (Rhule) showed a lot of love to the town,” Nelson said. “So far the discussions we’ve had were about how he’s trying to recruit the in-state kids hard and make sure nobody leaves. We’ve been trying to get to know each other, so we haven’t gotten into too much football talk yet.”

Nelson’s arrival at the tight end position would be massive for the program. His ability to make things happen after the catch and his speed are two major components of his game. He is the type of player that could start immediately. The Nebraska football coaching staff wants to land impact players. Nelson would be a get for 2024 and be another signature recruit for this group.

# Carter Nelson# Nebraska football

Comments / 0

Published by

A Nebraska athletics Writer and blogger whose focus is primarily on football. I also dabble in Nebraska basketball news as well as baseball and volleyball.

Lincoln, NE
549 followers

