Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier Betts

Zavier Betts during a game against Penn State in 2020 Photo by (John S. Peterson/Hail Varsity)

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule discussed wide receiver Zavier Betts in his press conference on Wednesday, as the latter looks to make an impact for a new program. The wideout was part of the Scott Frost regime, and now looks to make an impact under Rhule.

The Nebraska native recorded 20 catches for 286 yards in his last season with the Huskers in 2021. He also ran the ball three times for 109 yards and a touchdown, averaging 36.3 yards per carry.

Now, it’s about reestablishing his Nebraska football career. The wide receiver did not appear on the field for Nebraska football last year, and he entered the transfer portal on January 3.

It appears the coaching staff wants to help the wide receiver in more ways than just on the football field.. Rhule mentioned the wide receiver during his press conference Wednesday.

Rhule was introduced Jeff Nixon made Rhule aware of Betts, as the two coached together in Carolina. The last name may ring a bell, as Nixon’s son, Will was a part of the program a couple years ago.

The head coach made it very clear on what type of role he wants to provide for Betts, as transcribed by Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

“I didn’t know who Zavier was,” Rhule said. “So I met with him. I love Zavier Betts; I don’t love Zavier Betts because of who he is on the football field, because that’s what wrong, when people think you only love them for — I love him as a person.”

Rhule said he wants to “advocate” for Betts. He doesn’t want to entitle or enable Betts, and he’s “anxious to see him get back on the football field and in the classroom.”

This new connection could work out well for both the head coach and receiver. Betts has the type of play style that centers around speed. This is what Rhule seems to want in the program. Betts could play at a high level in a RPO type of offense due to those skill sets.

As for now, it seems like the head coach is focused on helping Betts both on and off the field. It just goes to show that the new Nebraska football coaching staff is staying true to their word in helping players both on and off the field.