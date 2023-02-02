Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik Gilbert

Arik Gilbert during a game against LSU. Photo by (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Wednesday, and discussed some of his players as National Signing Day came to a close. One of the players he mentioned was tight end Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert transferred to the Nebraska football program at the end of January, by way of Georgia. The tight end is looking for a fresh start, after injuries hampered his career with the Bulldogs. There is talent to be had there, as he caught 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season at LSU.

Gilbert could have the opportunity to revitalize the tight end room, along with newcomer Ismael Smith Flores. Nebraska football already has a loaded room, with Thomas Fidone, AJ Rollins, and James Carnie all still with the program. The tight end room could be one to watch, especially over the course of spring practices.

For now, Rhule is excited about what Gilbert brings to the table. The latter is a part of a Nebraska football transfer class that includes 11 transfers, and three transfers from the Georgia program. Rhule broke down what Gilbert means to the program. Rhule began the praise by calling the tight and “ as talented a player as there is,” and continued from there, as transcribed by the Omaha World-Herald’s Sam McKewon.

“If Arik gets on the field for us, football, for him, comes naturally,” Rhule said. “But we’re going to push him to be the best that he can be. So I think there’s a lot of talent there, but with a lot of these guys there’s a lot of talent. We just have to harness and help them develop it.”

Gilbert’s veteran experience could help a tight end room looking for a boost. His six-foot-five frame, combined with his athleticism, would be a welcome combination for the Huskers in the red zone. He gives Nebraska SEC experience in the room, and that’s something that could be beneficial to an inexperienced group.

Time will tell how Gilbert will fit into the offense. For now, it appears he is starting off on the right foot with the coaching staff.