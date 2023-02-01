Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior Bowl

Trey Palmer records a catch during a game. Photo by (Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska football wide receiver Trey Palmer is impressing at Reese's Senior Bowl practices, as he looks to increase his stock.

Palmer is coming off a career year for Nebraska football. He recorded 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns for Nebraska football last season. He came to the program by way of the transfer portal. He spent his first couple seasons at LSU.

Now, he is showing his skill set during practices. Video from the practices showed him beating a man off the line of scrimmage, and catching a pass from Malik Cunningham in stride. A tweet from the Reese’s Senior Bowl official account noted that Palmer had the fastest Senior Bowl speed so far during the week. It was recorded at 21.15 mph.

This is certainly a strong showing for a wide receiver that may be flying a bit under the radar. He is currently rated as the 18th overall wide receiver in the 2023 NFL draft class per NFLDraftBuzz.com. The wide receiver is tallied as the 130th prospect overall.

Nebraska football players have been able to make the most of their opportunities on the big stage. Wide receiver Samori Toure had an impressive showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl last year. He was subsequently drafted by the Green Bay Packers last year. Cam Jurgens had a strong NFL Combine and was subsequently drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Palmer could be next in the group, as he has the speed and hands to make an impact at the next level. The stock could increase with solid showings throughout the rest of his time at the Senior Bowl.