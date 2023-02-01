Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program

D'Andre Barnes during a high school game. Photo by Blair Angulo/247Sports

Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 cornerback D’Andre Barnes. The program made the announcement official on Signing Day Wednesday.

Barnes is from Colorado, and measures in at 6 feet, 175 pounds. He is a member of the class of 2023. Barnes had offers on the table from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Nevada, and Wyoming. He visited Nebraska on January 28.

The corner is an intriguing commit, as he can play on the outside. Barnes has tremendous vision, and is able to turn his head around quickly to get the football. He also is good in pursuit, and is able to quickly catch up with a running back or receiver. Barnes has good play recognition, and is not afraid to take on a player in order to make a tackle.

This will add another defensive player to a 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class full of them. Barnes is the third corner in the class, as he joins Dwight Bootle II, and Syncere Safeeullah. This trio of Nebraska football corners gives the program a nice base to work with as they look to develop talent at the position.

Barnes is not exactly the biggest splash signing. However, he gives the program another body at the corner position, and one that is aggressive and fit very well in the Big Ten. Often times, corners can be used to defend the run, as they are able to make tackles.

It will be intriguing to see how Barnes fits in a 3-3-5 defense. His versatility could be a big asset for Nebraska, as they look to revamp the defensive unit.