Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Sua Lefotu following a practice. Photo by (Greg Biggins/247Sports

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter

Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.

Lefotu had many offers, notching 12 in total. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan State, and Tennessee were just some of the schools that offered him in addition to Nebraska football. He was recruited to the program by defensive line coach Terrence Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White.

Lefotu played both the defensive end and defensive tackle positions for St. John Bosco High School in California. He can bring interior pressure for a pass rush, and that is something Nebraska football has desperately needed for quite a while now.

In addition to his pass-rushing abilities, he can also shed blocks quickly to make tackles on the inside. The combination of his tackling ability and his ability to rush the passer are two things that Nebraska football is going to need.

Lefotu also gives the Nebraska football program a player they can develop over the next couple seasons. This is important in terms of bringing stability into the program. Interior defensive line play is something that the program struggled with last season. Having someone like Lefotu, a player the staff can work with and help improve, is an asset.

This commitment adds to what has been a busy month for the Nebraska football program. The 2023 recruiting class ranks 23rd in the country. This is the fourth commitment in a span of a week for the Nebraska football program.

This was certainly a notable pickup for the program, given their need for defensive line help. It will be intriguing to see if Nebraska football takes any other players in the class. They have had a busy month, and look to be in a position to turn things around quickly.