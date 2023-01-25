Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to Huskers

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxstK_0kQBPgtp00
A Nebraska helmet during a game.Photo by(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as 2023 wide receiver Demetrius Bell committed to the program. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Bell is the 53rd overall athlete in the 2023 class, in the 21st overall player in his class from the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical rating of 87.

Bell had an extensive offer sheet that included the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. He had 26 offers in total. He was recruited to Nebraska by secondary coach Evan Cooper and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

Bell gives Nebraska football a speedy threat on the outside. He uses his size to get the best of his matchups. He doesn’t have too many moves in the way of faking out defenders, but his pure speed is enough to throw them off-guard. Bell is also athletic enough to get jump balls, and his athleticism can be a nightmare for opposing defenders. He measures in at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, and his explosiveness will be welcome in the offense.

The 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class is shaping up nicely. The class now ranks 23rd overall in the country per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The program was were able to get three wide receivers in the span of two days, as the program looks to continue to get talent down south.

The wide receiver room is crowded, but Bell will certainly give the program another athlete in the fold. It is apparent that Nebraska football wants to build depth at the position. They have a nice mix of developmental players and young, promising freshman in the wide receiver room. This gives the Nebraska football program the opportunity to develop at the position, while not putting too much stress on the others in the room.

It will be intriguing to see who else Nebraska football adds to the 2023 class. So far, they are on a roll, and are adding game-changing talent.

