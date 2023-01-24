Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to Huskers

Nebraska band before a game Photo by (Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)

Nebraska football had a busy day on Monday, with several commitments. Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles was one of them. Charles reunites with Bob Wager, who used to coach him at Arlington Martin High School. The wideout made the announcement on Twitter.

Charles is not ranked in either the 247Sports Composite or regular rankings. He had only two offers on the table during his recruitment process. Nebraska and North Texas offered him. This process moved fast, as the program offered Charles on January 17. He took an official visit on Saturday, and then committed on Monday.

Charles gives Nebraska football another body in the wide receiver room. He is very good at making things happen after the catch, and slant routes seem to be what he excels at the most. With that being said, he can also play on the outside. Charles has the height, at six-foot-two, 170 pounds.

His combination of the ability to run after the catch as well as his speed makes him a dual-threat inside and outside wide receiver. He is the type of player that you can feed the football and let him go to work.

It will be interesting to see what happens with all of the bodies in the wide receiver room. There are some players in the room that could be viewed as project type players. However, there will be a lot of mouths to feed in the room regardless. Charles could be one of those players that could be viewed as a project type.

Charles adds to what is a strong 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class. The class itself ranks 29th overall nationally, and 24th overall in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Charles commitment marks the third commitment in what was a busy Monday for Nebraska football.

The Nebraska football coaching staff has been busy, especially over the last month or so. Now, they are seeing the efforts of their hard work pay off in big ways.