Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming Saturday

The Nebraska mascot on the field during a game/ Photo by (Josh Wolfe/Getty Images)

Nebraska football offered 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah Charles on Tuesday night. He made the announcement on Twitter

Charles measures in at six-foot-two, 170 pounds. He is not ranked in the 247Sports regular or composite rankings. Charles only has two offers on the table in Nebraska and North Texas. He is being recruited by tight ends coach Bob Wager and there is a connection between Wager and Charles. Charles plays at Arlington Martin high school in Texas, where Wager used to coach.

Charles would be able to help Nebraska football, as he would offer them a receiver that is a deep threat. He plays well on the outside, and is able to showcase his speed when playing at that spot. His speed is also helpful in executing a go-route or when trying to complete a slant route. His speed helps him a little bit differently on slants, as he can make up quick ground and turn upfield quickly.

Charles is a receiver that can make things happen after the catch, and it certainly works in his favor. This is the type of speed receiver that the Nebraska football coaching staff wants in their program.

Charles will visit Nebraska football on Saturday, per a report from On3's Sean Callahan.

The 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks 30th overall per the 247Sports Team Rankings. The class itself features a strong group of transfers, as there are nine in the group altogether.

Charles would be another strong addition to a wide receiver class that has tremendous talents. The wide receiver room is crowded, but there is no lack of options or talent. This sets up the stage for several intriguing spring practice battles. It will be intriguing to see what happens on Charles’ visit Saturday. One thing is certain: This Nebraska football coaching staff wants to get as many talented players as possible.