Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visit

Bell during a camp. Photo by (Ryan Callahan\247Sports)

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football coaching staff were busy on Monday afternoon, visiting with a four-star recruit. Four-star athlete Demitrius Bell met with members of the Nebraska football coaching staff on Monday afternoon. Rhule, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, and secondary coach Evan Cooper all visited Bell. The wideout made the announcement on Twitter.

Bell is set to make a visit to Nebraska football beginning on January 20.

The wide receiver is from Nashville Tennessee. He is a four-star wide receiver per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Bell is scheduled to announce his commitment on February 2. In addition to Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee all extended offers his way. He is being recruited to Nebraska by Cooper, who serves as the primary recruiter. Satterfield is the secondary recruiter.

Bell measures in at six-foot-one, 175 pounds. He is extremely fast, and can get out of his break quickly. The wide receiver has the ability to play the outside as well. He has a good sense of where the ball is, and how to come back to the football. Perhaps one of his more impressive attributes is his ability to run with the ball after the catch. Once he catches the football, he uses his speed to make things happen.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class is shaping up nicely. The class itself ranks 30th in the country, and 25th overall in the composite rankings. 23 players have signed their letter of intent. Nine transfers have also joined the program as well.

It will be intriguing to see what happens with Bell, especially as he is taking his visit this weekend. Nebraska football is loaded at wide receiver, but they could use additional speed at the position. Having a guy like Bell on the roster can certainly help with that.